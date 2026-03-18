ZeroBiometrics Launches ZeroSentinel to Bring Human Accountability to Agentic AI Systems

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today ZeroBiometrics is announcing ZeroSentinel, a product suite that cryptographically binds humans, AI agents, and their human-delegated permissions.

ZeroSentinel uses industry-standard tools to link every consequential AI action to a verified, authenticated human decision-maker, with full traceability, conformance to enterprise policy, and non-repudiation evidence collected at every step. ZeroSentinel provides a tamper-resistant communication and control plane based on industry standard PKI that describes the precise scope and duration of human-authorized AI actions and decisions. And revoking an AI-issued certificate functions as the kill switch.

If AI Is Not Governed, Skynet Already Won

In 1984, James Cameron introduced the world to Skynet in the film The Terminator—a fictional AI that became self-aware, concluded humans were a threat, and acted autonomously to eliminate them. No human authorised it. No human could stop it. The consequences were irreversible. We laughed. We watch. We bought the popcorn. We once dismissed Skynet as science fiction, but its real lesson was never about killer robots - it was about what happens when humans are no longer accountable for what AI does.

Four decades later, that question is no longer hypothetical. AI systems already make autonomous decisions across HR platforms, financial systems, legal workflows, and operational infrastructure. The issue is no longer whether AI can act without human authorization—it can. The real question is whether anyone is accountable when it does. In most enterprises today, the answer is no.

The enterprise AI race of 2025–2026 increasingly resembles a Skynet origin story—not in dramatic fashion, but in a quieter, systemic way. Organisations are deploying AI far faster than they are governing it. The widening gap between deployment and accountability is where the real risk lies.

The “Model Did It” Defence Will Not Hold

Regulators are closing that gap. The European Union Artificial Intelligence Act now requires accountability across data usage, model behaviour, and human oversight, with penalties of up to €35 million. The NIST AI Risk Management Framework and recent U.S. executive orders reinforce the same principle: if AI acts within your enterprise, a human is accountable.

A Kill Switch Is Not Governance

Enterprises often talk about “AI kill switches.” But a kill switch alone is not governance. True governance requires that every consequential AI action is bound to authenticated human authority before it executes, not investigated after failure.

In The Terminator, humanity had to send someone back in time to regain control. Enterprises do not have that luxury. The time to establish control is now—before agentic AI becomes so deeply embedded in critical workflows that intervention means shutting down the business.

Cameron’s Skynet was a warning disguised as entertainment. The real warning is quieter—and already running inside modern enterprises. The question is not whether your AI will act on your behalf. The question is whether it will act within the authority you defined—ZeroSentinel ensures that it does.

Contact

alfred.chan@zerobiometrics.ai

david.burnett@zerobiometrics.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ce2d07a-67f5-4c36-adbb-4aefc7f59abe