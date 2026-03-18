HRCI Welcomes Andre T. Allen as Chief Business Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI , the premier credentialing and learning community for the human resource profession, today announced that former board chair, Andre T. Allen, GPHR, has been named to the newly created role of Chief Business Officer to help guide and strengthen HRCI’s operations and strategic direction.

Having served as Interim Chief Business Officer since May 2025, Allen now oversees several of HRCI’s key functional areas, including product development, governance, human resources, finance, facilities management, legal, compliance, and enterprise services.

HRCI CEO Dr. Amy Dufrane commented, “Andre brings not only deep institutional knowledge and strategic insight, but also a collaborative and values-driven approach that aligns with our culture. We are thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team and look forward to his continued positive impact on HRCI’s future.”

“HRCI is at a pivotal point as the HR profession experiences significant growth and increased prominence,” said Andre T. Allen. “I am excited to use my experience on the Board to continue improving the teachings, teams, and technologies that make HRCI a trusted partner to our community.”

With more than 30 years of technology and global business experience, Allen is known for leading sales, marketing, product development, finance, and HR operations while delivering top-line growth and bottom-line profitability.

Allen began his career in 1998 as vice president of technology at Reid Psychological Systems, a founding member of the Association of Test Publishers. Thereafter, he successively conceptualized and developed large-scale HR enterprise systems and technologies at Pearson Performance Solutions, Vangent, and General Dynamics. He pioneered many of the technologies that serve as the basis for assessment delivery and scoring today, including launching some of the first internet-based assessments. In 2002, Allen helped create the assessment technologies used at the launch of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).



From 2011–2019, Allen was section vice president for the Human Capital business unit at GDIT. He has held board roles with the Illinois Technology Foundation and Association for Test Publishers during his career, and joined the HRCI Board of Directors in 2018, serving as its chair from January 2023 through January 2025.

About HRCI

HRCI is the premier credentialing and learning community for the human resource profession. For 50 years, HRCI has set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through its commitment to developing and advancing those in the people business. HRCI helps HR professionals and businesses achieve new competencies that drive results by creating and offering world-class learning and by administering eight global individual certifications and three organizational certifications. Today, more than 500,000 HR professionals in more than 150 countries have achieved HRCI certification as a mark of high professional distinction. To learn more, visit www.hrci.org .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/052e7883-d028-4838-9f1b-620c08a43fd6