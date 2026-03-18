Anterix Announces Investor Call to Discuss Groundbreaking FCC 900 MHz Broadband Ruling

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) announced today that it will hold an investor call on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) groundbreaking 900 MHz broadband ruling released on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

Anterix senior management will discuss the FCC’s decision enabling broadband deployment across the full 10 MHz of the 900 MHz band, unlocking opportunities for Anterix and its ecosystem of innovators. As stated in the Anterix Press Release announcing the FCC’s decision:

“Enabling broadband across the full 10 MHz of this band expands our opportunity to bring modern connectivity for any device that requires reliable, private, and secure communications,” said Anterix President & CEO Scott Lang. “While this spectrum historically has been the bedrock for utilities, the expansion to 10 MHz signals a new era where 900 MHz is a foundational layer for all critical connectivity. The window of opportunity to secure this unique, high-penetration spectrum is narrowing as more industries recognize that it is the only viable path to true operational sovereignty at scale.”

Participants interested in joining the investor call can pre-register by clicking here to obtain a dial-in number and unique PIN. The call will be webcast live and is available on the Investor Relations section of Anterix’s website at https://investors.anterix.com/events-presentations. Following the event, a replay of the call will also be available on the Anterix website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to Anterix’s business, plans and opportunities. Any such forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of Anterix's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in Anterix's most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings that it makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available on Anterix's website at www.anterix.com under the Investor Relations section and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as required by applicable law, Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

About Anterix Inc.

Anterix is transforming how critical infrastructure stays connected. As the market leader in mission-critical private wireless broadband spectrum, Anterix delivers more secure, private 900 MHz licensed spectrum and advanced intelligent infrastructure solutions that enhance efficiency, strengthen resilience, and accelerate digital transformation. Backed by a growing ecosystem of industry-leading partners, Anterix provides the connectivity foundation that powers a more resourceful and resilient future. Learn more at www.anterix.com.

Shareholder Contact

Natasha Vecchiarelli

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Anterix

973-531-4397

nvecchiarelli@anterix.com

Media Contact

Paul Gaige

Senior Vice President

Burson Global

504-957-1434

Paul.Gaige@bursonglobal.com