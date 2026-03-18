REV Completes Acquisition of Montana Helium Properties

REV makes first push into America’s Helium-producing Northern Great Plains

Acquisition comes at strategic moment in Helium and Natural Hydrogen sectors and nearly quadruples the size of REV’s landholdings

REV’s direct exploration strategy targeting Helium and Natural Hydrogen in Northern Great Plains is augmented by 6-million share ownership position in MAX Power





New REV Corporate Video: https://youtu.be/biOHmBtI8ns

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REV Exploration Corp. (“REV” or the “Company”) (TSXV: REVX) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 4, 2026, the Company now owns 100% of certain oil and gas leasehold interests (the “Properties”) in Montana after completing a purchase and sale agreement with a publicly listed Helium company active in the Sweet Grass Hills Corridor (the “Transaction”).

This Transaction launches REV’s push into America’s Helium-producing Northern Great Plains and nearly quadruples the size of REV’s exploration footprint (now ~19,000 acres) that also includes the Aden Dome along the Alberta-Montana border, an advanced drill-ready target that offers Helium and Natural Hydrogen discovery potential.

REV has created a U.S. subsidiary, REV Exploration USA, Inc., incorporated in Montana, to hold its American assets.

The Deal

Pursuant to a purchase and sale agreement between the Company and the Vendor, REV has acquired the Montana Properties for cash consideration of $250,000 (USD) and the issuance of 551,876 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.74 per share.

CEO Comments

Mr. Jordan Potts, REV CEO, commented: “Timing of this acquisition could not be better given the substantial recent move in Helium prices. We’re strong believers in the long-term outlook for the Helium and Natural Hydrogen sectors and how they will play an increasingly important role in terms of energy security moving forward. REV has seen tremendous growth in its investment in MAX Power, and we’re looking forward to building additional value for shareholders through our own direct exploration efforts.”

VP-Exploration Comments

Mr. Shayne Neigum, VP-Exploration for REV, stated: “REV’s technical team is actively evaluating available 2D and 3D seismic datasets across its new Montana acreage while also assessing the potential to acquire its own proprietary 2D and 3D seismic in the area. This work is focused on refining the Company’s understanding of subsurface structures and identifying high-priority targets to support future Helium and Natural Hydrogen exploration drilling in the near-term.”

Video of Shayne Neigum in Sweet Grass Hills Corridor

Click on the following link to learn how REV is building an American-focused Helium and Natural Hydrogen growth story:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPGablsiD9E

Figure 1: Map of REV Montana Acquisitions





Why This Matters To Investors

This acquisition marks a strategic expansion of REV’s footprint into the heart of the Helium-producing Northern Great Plains in the United States, positioning the Company at the intersection of two rapidly emerging sectors - Helium and Natural Hydrogen - at a time of strengthening market fundamentals.

By nearly quadrupling its landholdings and adding prospective acreage in Montana alongside the drill-ready Aden Dome Project, REV is advancing an aggressive strategy focused on building a scalable exploration portfolio and potential development opportunities across a robust geological corridor with an increasing emphasis on the American side where a buildout of AI data centers is driving fresh demand for energy.

Combined with its meaningful equity position in MAX Power, which provides indirect exposure to one of the world’s most advanced Natural Hydrogen discoveries, REV is uniquely positioned to create value through both direct exploration and strategic investment. This integrated approach provides shareholders with leveraged exposure to the development of Helium and Natural Hydrogen systems in a region increasingly recognized for its long-term energy security potential.

REV Enters Into Advisory Agreement

REV has entered into an advisory agreement dated February 13, 2026, with Hampton Securities Ltd. (“Hampton”) for a 60-day engagement period. In consideration for the advisory services, the Company agreed to pay Hampton a one-time fee of $100,000, plus applicable taxes. The agreement is non-exclusive. Hampton is located at 141 Adelaide St. West, Suite 1800, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3L5. The principal contact is Andrew Deeb, Managing Director – Investment Banking (phone: 416-862-8686; email: adeeb@hamptonsecurities.com).

Hampton is arm’s-length to the Company.

Grant of Stock Options

REV announces that it has issued 300,000 stock options to consultants pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The stock options were issued as of March 13, 2026, at a price of 65 cents, and will vest according to the Company’s stock option plan.

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About REV Exploration Corp.

REV is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of strategic mining assets, together with meaningful and growing exposure to the Helium and Natural Hydrogen sectors in Western Canada and the Western United States. The Company owns oil and gas leasehold interests in Montana covering approximately 16,000 acres, in addition to a series of PNG leases in Alberta along the Alberta–Montana border, including the drill-ready Aden Dome Project. REV is also a significant shareholder of MAX Power Mining Corp. (ownership of 6 million shares or approximately 5% of MAX Power), which recently made Canada’s first-ever drilling discovery of Natural Hydrogen in Saskatchewan.

REV Exploration Corp.

Suite 410 –325 Howe Street,

B.C. V6C 1Z7

Tel: 604-682-7970

info@revexploration.com

REVexploration.com

Jordan Potts CEO, Director

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Investor Relations

1-306-981-4753

info@revexploration.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the receipt of regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange; the Company’s plans and proposed exploration activities on the Property; the geological potential of the Property; and the Company’s future business strategy and objectives.

Forward-looking information is based on management’s expectations and reasonable assumptions as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding: the parties’ ability to negotiate and execute a definitive agreement; the satisfaction of closing conditions; the timely receipt of all required regulatory and third-party approvals; the accuracy and reliability of historical geological and technical information relating to the Property; the Company’s ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms if required; and general economic, market and business conditions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that the Transaction may not proceed or may not be completed on the terms currently contemplated or at all; the risk that required approvals, including TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all; risks relating to mineral exploration and development, including the risk that exploration results may not confirm geological interpretations or expectations; the speculative nature of early-stage mineral properties; risks associated with operating in the United States, including permitting, land tenure, environmental compliance, regulatory and community relations risks; commodity price volatility; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; access to capital; dilution; reliance on key personnel; and general economic, market, political and social uncertainties. Investors should review the risk factors and other disclosure contained in the Company’s public filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7057bcce-8761-478a-ba94-cf73e91cc635