Wrap Introduces Drone-First Non-Lethal Response and Counter-UAS Strategy Through Partnership with Vector

MIAMI, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap”), a global leader in Non-Lethal Response (“NLR”) technologies and public safety innovation, today announced a strategic partnership with Vector, a defense technology company specializing in advanced tactical hardware, unmanned systems integration, and operator-focused training solutions.

The partnership brings together Wrap’s NLR platform, drone-enabled interdiction technologies including Drone as First Responder and the DFR-X interdiction system, and an integrated unmanned systems ecosystem with Vector’s expertise in unmanned tactical hardware development, command and control systems, and mission-ready operator training.

The companies will focus on the joint development, integration, validation, and deployment of next-generation drone-enabled non-lethal and counter-UAS solutions designed to support law enforcement, homeland security, and national security missions.

“Our vision for NLR extends far beyond a single device. It is about creating an integrated ecosystem of technologies, training, and operational doctrine that allows officers and operators to intervene earlier and resolve situations before they escalate,” said Jared Novick, President of Wrap. “Drone-enabled Non-Lethal Response introduces the concept of the drone as a first responder, developed to create distance while delivering distraction, disorientation, and deterrence through non-lethal capabilities. By partnering with Vector, we aim to combine advanced unmanned platforms with Wrap’s tested non-lethal technologies to create new tools aimed for proactive, lawful control that enhance safety for officers and the public. Our initial systems are expected to incorporate trusted autopilot functionality with human oversight, with future development focused on increasingly advanced capabilities, including Auto Target Recognition.”

Through the partnership, the companies are expected to collaborate across engineering, technology integration, operational training, and commercialization activities to accelerate the deployment of integrated drone-enabled response systems.

The partnership is expected to explore multiple mission applications, including:

Drone-enabled non-lethal intervention and remote restraint capabilities

Human-in-the-loop counter-UAS response systems, with future development toward greater autonomy

Integrated kinetic and non-kinetic counter-drone capabilities

Public safety and defense drone operations training

“Modern operational environments require technology, training, and tactical integration to be more precise and move at a faster speed,” said Andy Yakulis, Founder and CEO of Vector. “This partnership allows us to combine Vector’s experience in unmanned systems and tactical training with Wrap’s Non-Lethal Response platform to create solutions that will enhance mission effectiveness for America’s law enforcement officers and those charged with protecting the homeland."

The companies also intend to collaborate on joint demonstrations, operational validation events, and customer engagements across domestic and international markets, including U.S. federal agencies, law enforcement organizations, and allied government partners.

In addition to technology development, the partnership is expected to support coordinated government affairs and policy engagement aimed at enabling responsible adoption of drone-enabled non-lethal and counter-UAS technologies through appropriate regulatory and policy frameworks.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing innovative solutions that enhance public safety, improve operational effectiveness, and provide new capabilities for modern security challenges.

https://www.wrap.com/

About Vector

Vector is a defense technology company focused on the development, integration, and delivery of advanced tactical hardware, unmanned systems, and operator-focused training solutions designed to enhance mission effectiveness and operational readiness.

Vector is a venture-backed defense technology company supported by leading investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Point72 Ventures, Shield Capital, and Pelion Venture Partners, and has raised more than $80 million in growth capital to develop next-generation unmanned and mission-enabling systems for defense and national security applications.

Through a service-based model that combines technology integration with real-world operational expertise, Vector enables defense and security organizations to rapidly adopt and deploy next-generation capabilities across complex operational environments.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap® 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation C-UAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap® 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

WrapReality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, WrapReality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, WrapReality™ and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected benefits and performance of the agreement with Vector, Wrap's planned future products, technologies, integration, intended product designs and expected benefits therefrom, expected market opportunities and outcomes related to Wrap's products to increase officer and public safety. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's listing standards; the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investor Relations Contact:

(800) 583-2652

ir@wrap.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/680709ce-55f0-482f-b275-a456ca196d41