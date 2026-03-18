BriaCell to Present Positive Clinical Data for Bria-IMT™ and Preclinical Data for Next Generation Bria-OTS+™ Personalized Immunotherapy at the 2026 AACR Conference

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXL) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, announces that it will present four posters at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 17–22 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. The presentations will include one poster featuring data from BriaCell’s ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT plus an immune checkpoint inhibitor (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT06072612), two posters highlighting further analyses of Phase 2 data, and one poster presenting preclinical data related to Bria-OTS+, BriaCell’s next-generation personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapy for cancer. Abstracts will be published in the online Proceedings of the AACR.

“With four posters presenting positive clinical and preclinical data, we are expanding the body of evidence supporting the efficacy and favorable safety profile of our novel immunotherapy, with the goal of improving care for patients with cancer who remain in urgent need of new treatment options,” stated William V. Williams, MD, BriaCell’s President & CEO.

Session Title: Phase II and Phase III Clinical Trials

Session: 4/20/2026 2:00-5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 52

Poster Board Number: 1

Poster Number: CT137

Title: QOL Outcomes in Bria-ABC Late-Stage Metastatic Phase 3 Trial

Summary: Heavily pretreated metastatic breast cancer patients in the pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT plus an immune check point inhibitor maintained overall health status and key functional measures with a favorable safety profile. These findings are encouraging because they suggest meaningful preservation of quality of life for late-stage metastatic breast cancer patients with limited treatment options.



Session Category: Clinical Research

Session Title: Vaccines and Other Immunomodulatory Agents

Session: 4/21/2026 2:00-5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 49

Poster Board Number: 12

Poster Number: 6701

Title: Re-Engineering Cancer Vaccines: Bria-OTS+ Integrates Innate and Adaptive Immunity for Broad and Persistent Anti-Tumor Responses

Summary: Bria-OTS+ is a personalized off-the-shelf next-generation, genetically engineered whole-cell cancer immunotherapy platform designed for better efficacy and safety. Our findings indicated that Bria-OTS+ immunotherapy targeting breast, prostate, lung and melanoma activated key components of both the innate and adaptive immune system to broadly attack and destroy cancer cells. These include coordinated activation of CD4⁺/CD8⁺ T, NK, NKT and B cells, increased cytokine release and persistent immune competence without exhaustion – combating a known cause of cancer progression.

Session Category: Clinical Research

Session: 4/19/2026 2:00-5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 42

Poster Board Number: 5

Poster Number: 1065

Title: Mitosis in Circulating Tumor Cells Correlates with Highly Aggressive Disease in Metastatic Breast Cancer

Session Category: Clinical Research

Session Title: Biomarkers Predictive of Therapeutic Benefit 1

Session: 4/19/2026 2:00-5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 40

Poster Board Number: 19

Poster Number: 1025

Title: Monitoring PD-L1 in tumor macrophage fusion cells in blood identifies high PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor responses in metastatic breast cancer

Following the presentation, copies of the posters will be made available at https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about presenting four posters at the 2026 AACR, the contents of such posters, and the expected disclosure of clinical data from its ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT plus an immune checkpoint inhibitor and preclinical data for Bria-OTS+, are based on BriaCell’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company's most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:

William V. Williams, MD

President & CEO

1-888-485-6340

info@briacell.com

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@briacell.com