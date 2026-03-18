New Restaurant Concept Biscuits & Bird Brings Fresh Flavor to Virginia Beach This Summer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Something new, bold, and delicious is coming to Virginia Beach—and locals may have already noticed the first hint.

A new sign has officially been posted announcing Biscuits & Bird, an exciting new quick-service restaurant concept set to open later this summer. The restaurant will be located at 3342 Virginia Beach Blvd., the site of the former Hardee’s at Celebration Station, a familiar and thriving location that has served guests in the Virginia Beach community for years.

Developed by Boddie-Noell Enterprises, the country’s largest Hardee’s franchise operator, the concept will bring together some of the most beloved Hardee’s fan favorites with fresh menu innovations designed to delight both longtime guests and new customers alike.

While full details are still under wraps, Biscuits & Bird promises a fun and energetic dining experience centered around craveable comfort food. The concept will celebrate the flavors guests already know and love from Hardee’s —especially the iconic, Made From Scratch™ Biscuits paired with bold new takes on hand-breaded chicken and other menu creations. In addition, the menu will feature a curated selection of beverages, including freshly brewed lattes and cappuccinos, iced coffees, flavored teas and lemonades, craft sodas and energy infusions.

The restaurant aims to blend familiar favorites with creative twists, offering something unique for the Virginia Beach community and visitors looking for an exciting new quick-service option.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Biscuits & Bird and bring something fresh and fun to Virginia Beach,” said Mike Boddie, President of Boddie-Noell Enterprises. “This concept celebrates the classics our guests love while adding new flavors and ideas we think people are going to be really excited about.”

More details—including menu highlights, sneak peeks, and the official opening date—will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Boddie-Noell Enterprises

Boddie-Noell is proud to have been a Hardee’s franchise operator for more than 60 years. Family-owned, Boddie-Noell is the largest Hardee’s franchisee in the United States with 323 restaurant locations in four states. The company is based in Rocky Mount, N.C. For more information, visit www.bneinc.com.

CONTACT: Lindsay Priester

919-971-4451

lindsay@greenlightcomm.com