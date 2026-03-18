Artelo Announces Third-Party Fully Funded Clinical Study Agreement to Evaluate ART27.13 in Glaucoma Patients

Investigator-sponsored study funded by Glaucoma UK and the HSC R&D Division expands ART27.13’s clinical potential into ophthalmology

First patient enrollment anticipated in Q2 2026

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, dermatologic, or neurological conditions, today announced it has entered into a Definitive Investigator-Initiated Study Agreement with the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust (BHSCT). The study will evaluate the effects of Artelo’s peripherally selective synthetic cannabinoid, ART27.13, in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Funding for the study is being provided by Glaucoma UK and the HSC R&D Division, two respected organizations supporting innovative health and social care research to improve patient outcomes.

Glaucoma is a leading cause of irreversible blindness, affecting more than 80 million people worldwide. Elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) is the primary modifiable risk factor for glaucoma progression, but existing therapies—mostly topical eye drops—often face limitations related to adherence, local tolerability, and long-term efficacy.

ART27.13, Artelo’s peripherally selective synthetic cannabinoid receptor agonist, represents a novel therapeutic approach aimed at modulating IOP through activation of cannabinoid receptors located in peripheral tissues (including ocular tissues). Preclinical research suggests that peripheral cannabinoid receptor activity may positively influence aqueous humor dynamics and ocular blood outflow—two key mechanisms involved in intraocular pressure regulation.

The study, titled “A Pilot, Randomized, Cross-Over Study to Determine the Effects of an Oral, Peripherally Selective, Synthetic Cannabinoid ART27.13 on Intraocular Pressure,” will be sponsored by the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and conducted by the Northern Ireland Clinical Trials Unit. The study will be led by Professor Augusto Azuara-Blanco, Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at Queen’s University Belfast and Honorary Consultant Ophthalmologist at Belfast Health and Social Care Trust. Professor Azuara-Blanco is a globally recognized authority in glaucoma management and clinical research.

Under the agreement, Artelo will supply ART27.13 capsules as the Investigational Medicinal Product (IMP) to be used orally in the study. The study protocol which has been approved by the ethics committee and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), with first patient enrollment anticipated in the second quarter of 2026.

“There remains an urgent need for safe, well-tolerated, and effective new treatments for glaucoma that can provide additional options to reduce intraocular pressure and preserve vision,” said Professor Azuara-Blanco. “The potential role of peripherally selective cannabinoids in ocular health is an exciting and largely unexplored area. This study will provide important insights into whether ART27.13, which is designed to act outside the central nervous system, can safely lower intraocular pressure without psychotropic side effects.”

“This investigator-initiated study represents an important collaboration and a potential expansion of ART27.13’s therapeutic profile beyond cancer-related anorexia,” said Greg D. Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences. “The ophthalmology community has long recognized the potential of cannabinoids in managing intraocular pressure, but their use has been limited by central nervous system effects. ART27.13’s peripherally selective design may overcome this challenge, and we are pleased to support Belfast Health and Social Care Trust as they explore this promising avenue of research.”

“We believe this collaboration also exemplifies our capital-efficient development strategy—leveraging high-quality investigator-initiated research to broaden the potential utility of our compounds while preserving our internal focus on ART27.13’s lead indication in cancer-related anorexia. Each study contributes to a growing body of evidence that could enhance the value of ART27.13 and benefit both patients and shareholders,” concluded Mr. Gorgas.

About ART27.13

ART27.13 is a novel benzimidazole derivative and dual cannabinoid agonist being developed as a once-daily, orally administered agent selectively targeting peripheral CB 1 and CB 2 receptors, with the potential to improve body weight, appetite, muscle degeneration, and quality of life in cancer patients. Initially developed by AstraZeneca plc, ART27.13 has been in seven clinical studies with over 280 participants. A statistically significant and dose-dependent increase in body weight was observed in people with back pain who were otherwise healthy. Importantly, the drug enables systemic metabolic effects while minimizing central nervous system-mediated toxicity. Having completed the Phase 1 portion of the CAReS study in cancer patients where ART27.13 demonstrated an excellent safety profile, Artelo is conducting the Phase 2 portion of the trial as a supportive care therapy for cancer patients suffering from anorexia and weight loss. Currently, there is no FDA approved treatment for cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways, with a diversified pipeline addressing significant unmet needs in anorexia, cancer, anxiety, dermatologic conditions, pain, and inflammation. Led by an experienced executive team collaborating with world-class researchers and technology partners, Artelo applies rigorous scientific, regulatory, commercial, and treasury management practices, including digital assets, to maximize stakeholder value. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and X: @ArteloBio.

Forward Looking Statements



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