Talent Connects, recruiting and HR platform, Partners with Fusemachines to Integrate Interview Agent for its 300+ Customers

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusemachines Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSE), a leading provider of enterprise Agentic AI technologies, today announced that Talent Connects, a recruiting and talent management platform trusted by more than 300 businesses worldwide, plans to integrate Fusemachines’ Interview Agent into its platform to serve its customers. The planned integration will expand the reach of Fusemachines’ AI-powered interview intelligence, giving Talent Connects customers seamless access to structured interview support directly within their hiring workflows. These AI-powered interview assistants help recruiters conduct more structured, insightful, and efficient candidate interviews.

The Fusemachines Interview Agent is designed to assist recruiters and hiring managers during candidate interviews. By joining interviews alongside recruiters, the AI agent helps guide the conversation by suggesting relevant questions, evaluating candidate responses, scoring answers in real time, and providing an overall assessment of interview performance. The tool enables organizations to conduct more structured and consistent interviews while helping recruiters focus on meaningful candidate engagement.

Once integrated, Talent Connects customers will gain access to AI-driven interview assistance directly within their recruiting workflows, helping teams make faster and more informed hiring decisions.

“We are excited to see our Interview Agent integrated into the Talent Connects platform,” said Sameer Maskey, CEO of Fusemachines. “This collaboration will enable hundreds of organizations to bring AI-powered intelligence into their hiring process. We look forward to expanding this partnership and integrating additional agents that will further transform how organizations manage talent and human resources.”

“We are excited to integrate Fusemachines’ Interview Agent into our platform for our customers,” said Diwash Thapa, MD of Talent Connects. “Our mission has always been to equip organizations with modern tools that make hiring faster, smarter, and more effective. This integration will give our customers access to AI-powered interview intelligence that can strengthen candidate evaluation, improve interview quality, and help teams make better hiring decisions.”

Fusemachines and Talent Connects plan to work together on the integration and evaluate additional AI capabilities that may further enhance recruiting and HR workflows. The Company believes this collaboration underscores its strategy of expanding distribution through platform partnerships and creating new opportunities to drive adoption of its enterprise AI solutions.

About Fusemachines

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a global provider of enterprise AI products and services, on a mission to democratize AI. Leveraging proprietary AI Studio, AI Engines and AI Agents, the company helps drive clients’ AI Enterprise Transformation, regardless of where they are in their Digital AI journeys. With offices in North America, Asia, and Latin America, Fusemachines provides a suite of enterprise AI offerings and specialty services that allow organizations of any size to implement and scale AI. Fusemachines serves companies in industries such as retail, manufacturing, and government.

Fusemachines continues to actively pursue the mission of democratizing AI for the masses by providing high-quality AI education in underserved communities and helping organizations achieve their full potential with AI.

To learn about Fusemachines, visit www.fusemachines.com .

About Talent Connects

Talent Connects is a hiring technology company that provides a cloud-based applicant tracking system (ATS) and talent management platform designed to help organizations attract, screen, manage, and hire talent more efficiently. Its platform supports the full recruitment journey, including multi-platform job posting, AI-powered candidate screening and ranking, collaborative hiring workflows, interview scheduling, onboarding, analytics, and reporting. In addition to its technology platform, Talent Connects positions itself around broader talent and HR enablement, helping businesses streamline hiring operations and improve overall workforce processes. Talent Connects serves customers globally, is trusted by 300+ businesses worldwide, and has offices in Lalitpur, Nepal, and Wyoming, United States. Recently, the company also secured strategic investment through Shark Tank Nepal, marking an important milestone in its growth journey.

To learn about Talent Connects, visit www.talentconnects.co

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the integration of Fusemachines’ Interview Agent into the Talent Connects platform; the expected availability, functionality, and performance of the integrated solution; the anticipated benefits of the integration for recruiters, hiring managers, and customers; the potential for more structured, efficient, and informed hiring decisions; customer adoption and usage of the integrated offering; and the Company’s broader product development, commercialization, and growth strategy. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to the successful implementation and performance of the integration; customer adoption and retention; the ability of the Company’s AI solutions to deliver the expected operational, recruiting, and business benefits; the Company’s ability to develop, maintain, and enhance its products and platform; reliance on third-party platforms, partners, data, and infrastructure; competition in the markets in which the Company operates; cybersecurity, data privacy, regulatory, and intellectual property risks; and changing macroeconomic, industry, and market conditions.

Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Fusemachines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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