KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Shareholder Return Target Through Dividend Distribution and Extension and Upsizing of Share Repurchase Program

BEIJING, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (the "Company") today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has approved an amendment to its existing share repurchase program and a shareholder return target.

On March 18, 2026, the Board approved amendments to the existing share repurchase program, increasing the total authorization under the program to repurchase up to US$400 million of the Company's shares (including ADSs) over the extended term of the program through August 28, 2027, as a sign of confidence in the Company's continued growth in the future.

In August 2025, the Company approved an annual dividend policy (the “Dividend Policy”), pursuant to which the Board intends to, subject to its discretion, declare and distribute a dividend each year in accordance with the memorandum and articles of association of the Company and applicable laws and regulations.

Under the Dividend Policy, and subject to the Board’s final determination and the prevailing market conditions, the Company currently expects to allocate, for each of the next three years starting from 2026, no less than 50% of the Company’s adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) of the preceding fiscal year for distribution of dividends and share repurchases. The Board may adjust its share repurchase and dividend plan at its discretion based on financial performance, capital requirements, market conditions, and other relevant factors, and will provide timely updates to shareholders of the Company as and when appropriate in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

These initiatives underscore the management’s confidence in the Company’s long-term growth and reflect its strong commitment to sharing its growth with shareholders, delivering sustainable value and reinforcing its dedication to shareholder returns.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

For more information, please visit https://ir.zhipin.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

KANZHUN LIMITED

Investor Relations

Email: ir@kanzhun.com

PIACENTE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS

Email: kanzhun@tpg-ir.com