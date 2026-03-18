Resuscitation Devices Market Projected to Surpass USD 13.66 Billion by 2035; Growth is Driven by an Increase in the Incidence of Sudden cardiac Arrest Globally – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resuscitation Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Resuscitation Devices Market size was valued at USD 8.72 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 13.86 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.74% over 2026-2035. The rise in sudden cardiac arrest, respiratory failures, and trauma-related crises is some of the factors driving the global market for resuscitation equipment.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 8.72 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 13.86 Billion

CAGR: 4.74% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Resuscitation Devices Market is estimated at USD 2.96 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.58 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.46% from 2026-2035. Due to its extensive usage of defibrillation devices in healthcare and community healthcare programs, high healthcare spending, and well-developed emergency medical services infrastructure, the nation has a prominent place in the global market.

Rising Incidence of Sudden Cardiac Arrest and Cardiovascular Diseases to Boost Market Growth Globally

One of the main factors driving the growth of the worldwide resuscitation devices market is the increase in cardiovascular disease and sudden cardiac arrest incidences. Globally, cardiovascular illnesses are the leading cause of death. Emergency resuscitation technology that can restore breathing and heartbeats in the event of sudden cardiac arrest is therefore under continual and growing demand. For the stabilization of patients with heart or respiratory issues, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and airway management equipment are crucial.

Major Players Listed in this Report:

Medtronic plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Stryker Corporation

ZOLL Medical Corporation

GE Healthcare

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Smiths Medical

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Ambu A/S

Getinge AB

Mindray Medical International Limited

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Asahi Kasei Medical

Laerdal Medical

Teleflex Incorporated

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Spacelabs Healthcare

Schiller AG

Intersurgical Ltd.

Allied Healthcare Products

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The airway management devices accounted for the largest share of approximately 39.64% in 2025 given the critical importance of airway patency during emergency procedures. The external defibrillators segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth with a CAGR of 5.26% over the forecast period considering the increasing prevalence of sudden cardiac arrests.

By Patient Type

The adult patients segment held the maximum share in the resuscitation devices market in 2025, which is about 78.21% of the total revenue generated owing to the high prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases, respiratory disorders, and age-related medical conditions globally. The pediatric patients segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period as medical equipment for children and neonates is advancing.

By End Use

The hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and cardiac centers held the dominant market share of nearly 61.37% in 2025 as these centers are the primary providers of emergency services and are equipped with advanced equipment for life support. The pre-hospital care settings segment is projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 5.43% due to the increasing need to improve the response time of emergency services.

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Resuscitation Devices Market Segmentation

By Product

Airway Management Devices Ventilators Endotracheal Tubes Resuscitators Tracheostomy Tubes Laryngeal Mask Airways Laryngoscopes Nasopharyngeal Airways Oropharyngeal Airways

External Defibrillators Semi-automated External Defibrillators Fully Automated External Defibrillators Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Convective Warming Blankets

Other Resuscitation Devices

By Patient Type

Adult Patients

Pediatric Patients

By End User

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Cardiac Centers

Pre-hospital Care Settings

Other End Users

Regional Insights:

Over the course of the forecast period, the resuscitation device market in Asia Pacific is estimated to develop at the fastest rate, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.36%. The resuscitation equipment market is primarily driven by urbanization and expenditures in healthcare infrastructure.

The highest market revenue share was reported by the North American market with a revenue share of around 41.28% in 2025. The growth is propelling as healthcare infrastructure is well developed in the region, and the focus is given to the development of emergency medical response systems.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Medtronic plc introduced an upgraded portable ventilator platform designed for emergency transport and intensive care settings, offering improved oxygen delivery precision and enhanced patient monitoring capabilities.

, Medtronic plc introduced an upgraded portable ventilator platform designed for emergency transport and intensive care settings, offering improved oxygen delivery precision and enhanced patient monitoring capabilities. In January 2025, Koninklijke Philips N.V. launched a next-generation automated external defibrillator featuring real-time CPR guidance and wireless connectivity for emergency medical response teams.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CLINICAL OUTCOMES & SURVIVAL RATE METRICS – helps you evaluate survival rate improvements in cardiac arrest cases, the impact of early defibrillation, and benchmarking across hospital and pre-hospital settings.

– helps you evaluate survival rate improvements in cardiac arrest cases, the impact of early defibrillation, and benchmarking across hospital and pre-hospital settings. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE LANDSCAPE METRICS – helps you understand adherence to key medical device regulations (FDA, EMA, CDSCO), approval pathways, and safety standards for resuscitation equipment.

– helps you understand adherence to key medical device regulations (FDA, EMA, CDSCO), approval pathways, and safety standards for resuscitation equipment. TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you uncover advancements in AI-assisted defibrillators, portable ventilators, automated CPR systems, and emerging smart airway management technologies.

– helps you uncover advancements in AI-assisted defibrillators, portable ventilators, automated CPR systems, and emerging smart airway management technologies. HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE & DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you assess the installed base of defibrillators, adoption across ambulances and hospitals, and expansion of public access defibrillator programs.

– helps you assess the installed base of defibrillators, adoption across ambulances and hospitals, and expansion of public access defibrillator programs. EMERGENCY RESPONSE & UTILIZATION EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you analyze response times, device utilization rates, and their direct impact on patient survival outcomes.

– helps you analyze response times, device utilization rates, and their direct impact on patient survival outcomes. INVESTMENT & STRATEGIC ACTIVITY METRICS – helps you track investments, partnerships, M&A activity, and government initiatives driving growth in emergency care infrastructure and life-support equipment markets.

Resuscitation Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 8.72 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 13.86 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.74% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Resuscitation Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Product

6. Resuscitation Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Patient Type

7. Resuscitation Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End User

8. Resuscitation Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Analyst Recommendations

11. Assumptions

12. Disclaimer

13. Appendix

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