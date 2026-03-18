Amphista Therapeutics appoints Louise Modis Ph.D. as CEO and Patrick Kelly M.D. as CMO and provides a business update as the Company prepares to file IND application for AMX-883





Strengthening the clinical leadership as the Company progresses to the clinic with its BRD9 Targeted Glue™, AMX-883, in acute myeloid leukemia





Amphista continues to advance its SMARCA and TEAD programs to key inflection points





Cambridge, UK, 18th March 2026 – Amphista Therapeutics Ltd. (the “Company” or “Amphista”), a leader in the discovery and development of next generation targeted protein degradation (TPD) medicines, today announces the appointment of Louise Modis, Ph.D., as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Board of Directors, and Patrick Kelly M.D. as its Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Modis succeeds Antony Mattessich who is retiring.

Dr. Modis joined Amphista in May 2023 as Chief Scientific Officer. She is an accomplished leader who brings a combination of deep scientific expertise and strategic focus to the role, gained from over two decades of experience advancing innovative medicines into the clinic across biotech and pharma. She has been instrumental in driving Amphista’s progress to date, having defined the Company’s R&D strategy and building its strong pipeline. Dr. Modis will continue to provide scientific leadership while guiding the Company’s strategic direction.

Dr. Kelly joins Amphista and strengthens the clinical leadership as the Company enters the clinic with AMX-883 in acute myeloid leukemia (AML). He brings 35 years of clinical research and clinical practice experience, most recently serving as CMO at Forma Therapeutics where he led the development of olutasidenib, which is now approved for the treatment of IDH1-mutated AML. Dr. Kelly will play a pivotal role in leading the clinical development team and shaping Amphista’s development strategy across the pipeline.

Joshua Brumm, Chairman of Amphista’s Board of Directors said: “The Board is delighted to announce the appointments of Louise as CEO and Patrick as CMO. We have been impressed with Louise’s vision and execution of Amphista’s science strategy, and her appointment reflects our confidence in her leadership as we transition to be a clinical-stage company. Combined with Patrick's clinical expertise, Amphista is well positioned to successfully deliver our differentiated pipeline to patients. On behalf of the Board, I would also like to thank Antony for his contributions and wish him the best in his retirement.”

Louise Modis, Chief Executive Officer of Amphista, commented: “I’m honored to lead Amphista. As CEO, my priority is to ensure we deliver clinical excellence for AMX-883 and to accelerate our earlier programs into the clinic. With the addition of Patrick as CMO, and the strength of our leadership team, we are well positioned to execute our clinical strategy and advance our BRD9, SMARCA, and TEAD programs for patients and their families.”

Patrick Kelly, Chief Medical Officer of Amphista, commented, "I am excited to join Amphista as the Company prepares to enter the clinic with AMX-883 on the back of impressive pre-clinical data. I look forward to working with Louise and the team to deliver the AMX-883 clinical program in AML and building a robust clinical strategy across the broader pipeline.”

As a karyotype-independent, pro-differentiation agent, AMX-883 has the potential to transform the treatment paradigm for AML. Amphista expects to submit the Investigational New Drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration for AMX-883 in April and to start its clinical trial in H2 2026.

Amphista is developing potent, selective, orally bioavailable degraders of SMARCA2 and TEAD. The Company remains on track to deliver a shortlist of best-in-class compounds later this year for further profiling ahead of candidate nomination.

Ends

Amphista Therapeutics

At Amphista Therapeutics, we are focused on transforming the lives of patients with severe diseases, including cancer and neurodegenerative disorders, through the discovery and development of advanced, next generation targeted protein degradation (TPD) medicines. Amphista applies its proprietary Eclipsys® platform to generate unique, sequentially bifunctional Targeted Glue™ therapeutics with a differentiated mechanism and leading drug-like properties. Our portfolio offers the potential to deliver first- and/or best-in-class therapeutics with performance characteristics beyond the limitations of CRBN and VHL-based agents. Amphista was co-founded by Advent Life Sciences and is additionally funded by a premier group of investors including Forbion, Gilde Healthcare, Novartis Venture Fund, SV Health Investors’ Dementia Discovery Fund and Eli Lilly. For more information, please visit: www.amphista.com

Amphista, Eclipsys, Targeted Glue, Targeted Glues and the Amphista logo are all trademarks or registered trademarks of Amphista Therapeutics Limited.

For more information please contact:

Amphista Therapeutics

John Goodall

Email: Info@amphista.com





ICR Healthcare

Namrata Taak, Ashley Tapp, Emily Johnson

Email: Amphista@icrhealthcare.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5813