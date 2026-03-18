Lice Clinics of America Opens New Head Lice Treatment Clinic in Ramsey, New Jersey

Ramsey, NJ, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Families in Bergen County now have a fast and effective solution for head lice. Lice Clinics of America, the world’s largest network of professional lice treatment centers, has opened a new clinic in Ramsey, New Jersey, owned and operated by local residents Ondrea and Mark Di Staulo.

The clinic, which opened on February 2, 2026, provides professional lice removal services using the FDA-cleared AirAllé® medical device, a chemical-free heated air treatment clinically proven to eliminate lice and more than 99% of eggs in a single treatment.

The Di Staulos, a married couple with three children, were searching for a meaningful business opportunity that would allow them to serve families in their community.

“We were looking for something stable and service-oriented that truly helps people,” said Ondrea. “When we discovered Lice Clinics of America, we realized how much relief we could provide to families dealing with a stressful situation.”

Ondrea brings a background as a licensed Counseling Psychologist and former Guidance Counselor, giving her unique insight into supporting children and families during what can often be an overwhelming experience.

Mark, a Chief Technology Officer, contributes extensive experience in technology leadership and operational management, helping ensure the clinic runs efficiently while delivering a professional experience for every family.

Together, the couple combines compassion, expertise, and technology-driven operations to provide trusted lice treatment services to families across northern New Jersey.

Beyond providing treatment, the Di Staulos plan to partner with local schools, pediatricians, healthcare providers, and daycare centers to offer education and resources to families facing lice outbreaks.

“Head lice can feel overwhelming for parents, but it’s actually very common and completely manageable,” said Mark. “Our goal is to provide expert care and peace of mind so families can get back to their normal routines as quickly as possible.”

The Ramsey clinic stands behind its service with a 30-day guarantee. If a live bug is found within 30 days of treatment, the clinic will re-treat the individual at no additional cost, provided all household members were checked and cleared during the initial visit.

Clinic Location and Hours

Lice Clinics of America – Ramsey

900 Lake Street, Suite D

Ramsey, NJ 07446

Phone: (201) 788-5535

Website: https://www.liceclinicsofamerica.com/landing/ramsey/

Hours

Monday–Friday: 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Saturday–Sunday: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Appointments are recommended.

Lice Clinics of America is the world’s largest network of professional lice treatment clinics. Its AirAllé® device is an FDA-cleared Class I medical device that uses heated air to kill lice and eggs without chemicals. The LCA franchise network is operated by Larada Sciences, Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.