ROC to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2026 in Celebration of its Public Listing

DENVER, CO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rank One Computing Corporation d/b/a ROC, (Nasdaq: ROC) (“ROC” or the “Company”), a U.S. leader in multimodal Vision AI, building sovereign biometric, video analytics, and mission intelligence solutions into a unified platform, today announced the Company will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York, on Thursday, March 19, 2026, to celebrate its milestone listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. With the support and financial flexibility provided by the capital markets, ROC is well-positioned to deliver on its growth strategy to further augment and scale its leading American Vision AI identity and intelligence platform.

B. Scott Swann, CEO of ROC, will ring the Nasdaq closing bell, accompanied by ROC’s founders Brendan Klare and Josh Klontz, members of the Company’s leadership team, employees, and partners who have been instrumental in supporting ROC’s initial public offering.

“This celebration marks a new chapter for ROC as we celebrate our public market listing by ringing the Nasdaq closing bell,” said B. Scott Swann, ROC CEO. “Our team’s military, public service, and deep research and engineering backgrounds drive our operational mission at ROC: to serve and protect America’s national security with sovereign-built Vision AI. This meaningful milestone reflects the discipline and commitment of our team, Board, investors, and advisors. We are proud to deliver critical national infrastructure with our robust and precise Vision AI solutions that will help establish America’s position as a leader in mission-oriented identity and intelligence solutions.”

The live broadcast will start at 3:45 PM Eastern Time on March 19, 2026, from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City, New York. Please tune in to the broadcast by visiting: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

About ROC

ROC is a leading U.S. developer and manufacturer of Vision AI, delivering sovereign biometrics, video analytics, and mission intelligence through a unified platform. This enables agency and integrator partners to unlock faster, more accurate, and cost-efficient capabilities. At its core, ROC transforms raw pixels into real-time operational awareness for defense, public safety, and digital commerce. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colo., with additional hubs in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Morgantown, W.V. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.roc.ai.

Media inquiries:

Matt Aitken, VP of Marketing

media@roc.ai



Investor inquiries:

CORE IR

ir@roc.ai

