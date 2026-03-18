Volaris Expands Workforce Management Presence with Acquisition of Comprose

TORONTO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group today announced the acquisition of Comprose, Inc. (“Comprose”), a provider of policy and procedure management software for enterprise customers operating in regulated industries with highly standardized workforce requirements.

Founded in 1987 and based in St. Louis, Missouri, Comprose delivers a mission-critical SaaS platform that enables organizations to author, manage, govern, and attest to policies and procedures at scale. The business serves customers in regulated environments where structured documentation, auditability, and compliance are essential.

Comprose’s core product, Zavanta, is a cloud-based policy and procedure management platform that supports the full document lifecycle, including guided authoring, review and approval workflows, access controls, and attestation. The platform also includes advanced modules such as automated testing and quizzes, global translation services, AI-powered search, and integrations with customer identity management systems.

“We’re pleased to welcome Comprose to the Volaris Workforce Management family,” said Chris Gutierrez, General Manager of Centurisk. “The team has built a strong business with a loyal customer base and a platform that plays an important role in regulated environments. We look forward to partnering with the entire Comprose team to support their continued growth and long-term success.”

“After 38 years of building Compose, I felt confident that Volaris Group would be the perfect home, as they would value our people and our culture as much as I do” said Kathy Anton, Founder of Comprose.

“Having worked with Comprose since 1999, I’m excited to lead the company into its next chapter with Volaris Group, whose long-term commitment to people, customers, and strong software businesses allows us to continue growing while maintaining the culture that defines Comprose” said John Lewis, President of Comprose.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris focuses on strengthening businesses within the markets they compete in, enabling them to grow through operational excellence and long-term ownership.

For more information

Ryan Hill

ryans.hill@volarisgroup.com

Tel:1 416-831-0305