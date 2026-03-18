Xage Security Hits Record Growth by Architecting the Future of Zero Trust for AI and Critical Infrastructure

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xage Security , a global leader in Zero Trust access and protection, today reported 81% year-over-year revenue growth and 102% year-over-year growth in number of customers, driven by rapid adoption of its Zero Trust platform and expanding demand across critical infrastructure sectors worldwide.

Key highlights from the past year include:

50% rise in net new revenue between Q3 and Q4 2025, with a further increase of more than 100% from Q4 2025 into Q1 2026.

Closed an additional $15M of equity funding on the heels of rapid adoption of Xage Extended Privileged Access Management (XPAM) and the launch of the Zero Trust for AI solution.

Strengthened the leadership team with Pat Park joining as Vice President of Federal Sales, Charlie Bollom as Vice President of Enterprise Sales for the Americas and Europe, Co-Founder Susanto Irwan promoted to President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and Amit Pawar elevated to Senior Vice President of Solutions Advisory and Customer Success.

Expansion of global strategic partnerships, including NVIDIA, GDIT, LTM, SAIC, World Wide Technology (WWT), Optiv, Forescout, Net One Partners, and more.





The record-breaking growth reflects an inflection point for investment in modernizing identity-driven security across IT, operational technology (OT), cloud, and AI environments. Over the past year, Xage has continued its evolution from an OT security pioneer into a full-stack Zero Trust provider with the Xage Fabric Platform . As enterprises increasingly seek to replace fragmented security tools, the Xage Fabric provides a unified identity-based architecture securing IT, OT, cloud, and AI.

“The market is undergoing a fundamental shift,” said Duncan Greatwood, CEO of Xage Security. “Critical infrastructure operators, manufacturers, utilities, and defense organizations are requiring modern identity-based security that covers their entire environments, with Zero Trust becoming the end-to-end protection standard. Our growth this year reflects that reality. What’s more, Zero Trust for complex, multistep interactions––first required in high-stakes converged OT/IT environments––is now foundational to securing the AI infrastructure buildout and enterprise AI adoption.”

Defining Zero Trust for AI Deployments and AI Factories

Artificial intelligence was a major growth driver for Xage in 2025. The company launched Zero Trust for AI , a first-of-its-kind unified Zero Trust solution purpose-built to secure AI environments. As AI initiatives expand across enterprise infrastructure, organizations face escalating risks, including model manipulation, unauthorized data access, tool misuse, privilege escalation and uncontrolled agent-to-agent interactions. Xage extends proven Zero Trust principles to AI infrastructure and AI components, delivering granular, jailbreak-proof controls as AI interacts with sensitive data and systems.

Market response to the AI security offering was immediate. Xage signed its first customer within days of launch and secured a strategic partnership and integration with NVIDIA within weeks to protect hyperscale AI factories.

Running natively on NVIDIA silicon, Xage’s integrated solution delivers ultra-high throughput security at AI scale, supporting up to 10 million assets and 50 million simultaneous AI-to-AI and AI-to-resource interactions, operating at line rate with throughput up to 400 gigabits per second (Gbps) and Zero Trust enforcement up to 100 times faster than software-only approaches. As AI infrastructure expands globally, Xage is helping establish the security standard.

“AI infrastructure is becoming as foundational as cloud was a decade ago, and security architectures must evolve just as rapidly,” said Sumant Mandal, Managing Partner at March Capital. “Xage is addressing one of the most critical gaps in the market by delivering identity-based Zero Trust at the scale required for AI factories and converged IT and OT environments.”

Expanding Industry Adoption

Xage’s performance reflects strong demand across critical industries upgrading infrastructure, securing expanding digital environments, and strengthening identity controls:

Manufacturing: Growing momentum in manufacturing, with customers spanning heavy industry, metals & minerals, automotive, chemicals, and food & beverage production. In automotive manufacturing, demand intensified following the two billion dollar cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover in late 2025, reinforcing the urgency of modernizing access controls across industrial operations.

Growing momentum in manufacturing, with customers spanning heavy industry, metals & minerals, automotive, chemicals, and food & beverage production. In automotive manufacturing, demand intensified following the two billion dollar cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover in late 2025, reinforcing the urgency of modernizing access controls across industrial operations. Energy: As AI infrastructure drives new electricity demand, the energy sector is facing growing cyberattacks. Through its partnership with NVIDIA and strong industry adoption—securing more than 60% of midstream energy infrastructure—Xage is helping energy operators keep the systems powering AI and digital infrastructure secure and resilient.

As AI infrastructure drives new electricity demand, the energy sector is facing growing cyberattacks. Through its and strong industry adoption—securing more than 60% of midstream energy infrastructure—Xage is helping energy operators keep the systems powering AI and digital infrastructure secure and resilient. Electric Utilities : Xage signed multiple major U.S. providers navigating increasingly rigorous NERC CIP requirements that now extend beyond the core Bulk Electric Systems.

: Xage signed multiple major U.S. providers navigating increasingly rigorous NERC CIP requirements that now extend beyond the core Bulk Electric Systems. Transportation : Xage expanded its footprint through new agreements with major airlines and airports seeking to secure distributed operational and enterprise systems.

: Xage expanded its footprint through new agreements with major airlines and airports seeking to secure distributed operational and enterprise systems. Defense: Cybersecurity mandates continue to expand across mission-critical environments, increasing requirements for Zero Trust enforcement . Xage deepened its footprint within the U.S. Department of War, securing major new and expansion orders across federal programs.





Across all sectors, organizations are converging IT and OT environments while modernizing data centers and accelerating AI deployments. They are selecting unified Zero Trust architectures built for full-stack protection. These macro shifts toward end-to-end security are expected to continue driving growth in 2026 and beyond.

Long-time customer Kinder Morgan exemplifies this broader platform expansion trend, extending its Xage deployment from operational systems into data center environments and achieving measurable reductions in incidents and faster response times.

Scaling Partnerships and Global Reach

Strategic partnerships continue to amplify Xage’s global reach. In addition to NVIDIA, Xage recently partnered with Forescout to advance Universal Zero Trust Network Access for operational technology and industrial environments. The company also expanded its global channel ecosystem, adding World Wide Technology (WWT), Optiv, LTM, GuidePoint Security, and Trace3 in North America; Orange Cyberdefense in Europe; Netpoleon and Net One Partners across Asia-Pacific; and SIRAR by STC, Diyar, CPX, and Secreto across the Middle East. Xage also continues to scale with CyberKnight as a key regional distributor in the Middle East region.

“Partnering with Xage enables LTM to deliver advanced Zero Trust security to organizations running the world’s most critical infrastructure,” said Chandan Pani, Chief Information Security Officer, LTM. “By combining Xage’s innovative identity-based security architecture with LTM’s global integration expertise, we can help customers modernize their cybersecurity posture and confidently protect complex IT, OT, and emerging AI environments.”

Federal growth is further supported by federal system integrators including SAIC and GDIT. Through GDIT’s Everest Zero Trust program , Xage’s technology is incorporated into a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to help U.S. government agencies implement end-to-end Zero Trust across enterprise, operational, and emerging AI environments.

“Zero Trust cybersecurity is a critical pillar for SAIC’s customer’s modern military operations, data management solutions, and network infrastructure,” said Adolph “Rocko” Rodriguez, Director of Cyberspace Operations Strategy at SAIC. “Xage’s Zero Trust cyber protection is helping enable systems, personnel, and emerging AI capabilities to work together for secure and resilient mission delivery.”

Additional $15M of Financing to Accelerate Expansion

Xage closed a $15 million equity financing round in December 2025. The investment supports continued go-to-market expansion and accelerates innovation across the company’s Zero Trust platform, including ongoing advancements in AI security. The round was led by Piva Capital, with participation from SAIC, Chevron Technology Ventures, March Capital, Aramco Ventures, OurCrowd, Momenta, SCF Ventures, FirstLook Partners, The Hive, and City Light.

“Critical infrastructure and AI-driven environments require a fundamentally new security architecture,” said Mark Gudiksen, Managing Partner at Piva Capital. “Xage has demonstrated strong execution, category leadership, and the ability to secure complex enterprise and operational systems at scale. We are excited to support the company’s next phase of growth as demand for unified Zero Trust continues to accelerate.”

Leading the Next Era of Zero Trust

As AI infrastructure scales, cyber threats grow more sophisticated, and regulatory mandates intensify, legacy virtual private networks (VPNs), network segmentation tools, and traditional PAM models are proving inadequate for AI factories and both IT and OT environments, creating visibility gaps, operational friction, and unacceptable risk.

Xage’s innovation has been recognized by Gartner, Forrester, IDC, and other leading analyst firms across AI security, PAM, secure remote access, IoT security, Zero Trust, digital identity, and cyber-physical systems.

With record growth, expanding global adoption, deepening partnerships, and continued innovation in AI and critical infrastructure security, Xage enters 2026 positioned to lead the next era of Zero Trust across AI infrastructure, operational infrastructure, and global enterprise.

Media Contact

xage@merrittgrp.com