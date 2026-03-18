Bellflower Unified School District Expands Career Exploration with zSpace AR/VR Laptop Lab in Mayfair High School

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace , Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a leading provider of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) solutions for education, today highlighted how Mayfair High School in Bellflower Unified School District is using immersive augmented and virtual reality laptops to expand access to career exploration and Career Technical Education (CTE) pathways. Through a dedicated zSpace lab managed by campus CTE Technology Technician Javier Beanes, students are gaining hands-on exposure to real-world industries including healthcare and biological sciences.

Located in Lakewood, California, Mayfair High School has established a 36-station zSpace Inspire AR/VR laptop lab where students interact with immersive simulations, applications, and guided lessons aligned to CTE and core academic subjects. The lab serves as a central hub where teachers across the campus can bring classes to explore career pathways through interactive 3D experiences.

“Our goal is to make technology meaningful for students and teachers,” said Javier Beanes, CTE Technology Technician at Mayfair High School. “The zSpace lab gives students opportunities to explore careers and complex concepts in ways that traditional classrooms can’t always provide. They can visualize anatomy or investigate biology by interacting directly with the content.”

A Campus Innovation Hub for Immersive Learning

Beanes has transformed the zSpace lab into a campus-wide innovation hub where immersive technologies support both academic and career-focused learning.

Using the headset-free AR/VR laptops, students participate in guided learning activities across a variety of subjects, including:

Health science and anatomy

Biology and life sciences

Career and technical education pathways





Teachers from multiple departments schedule time in the lab, allowing students to explore real-world systems, practice technical skills, and gain a deeper understanding of complex scientific concepts through immersive simulations.

By combining 3D visualization with interactive lessons, the lab enables students to experience scenarios that might otherwise require expensive equipment, specialized facilities, or real-world field experiences.

Empowering Career Exploration Through Immersive Technology

Mayfair High School educators say the immersive platform helps students connect classroom learning to future career possibilities.

In health science lessons, students can examine human anatomy and physiological systems in interactive 3D models. In construction-focused activities, they explore structural systems and engineering principles that support careers in the building trades. Biology students can investigate cellular structures and biological processes in ways that make abstract concepts easier to understand.

This hands-on approach helps students build both academic understanding and awareness of high-demand career pathways.

Technician Leadership Driving Innovation

A unique aspect of Mayfair’s program is the role of the site CTE technology technician as an innovation leader.

Beanes collaborates with teachers to integrate immersive technology into classroom lessons and helps educators identify new ways to use AR, VR, and AI tools to enhance student learning. By repurposing the lab into a shared innovation space, he has enabled immersive technology to reach students across multiple subject areas.

His work demonstrates how school technicians can serve as catalysts for emerging technologies, helping campuses scale innovative learning experiences beyond a single classroom.

Sharing the Model at CUE 2026

Beanes will present Mayfair High School’s approach to immersive learning at the upcoming CUE Conference , one of California’s largest education technology events held at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

In the session titled “Hands-On Futures: How AR/VR and AI Transform School Learning,” Beanes will share how his lab evolved into a hub for testing and scaling immersive technologies across campus. The presentation will take place Friday, March 20, 2026 from 2:45 – 3:30 PM in the San Jacinto Room at the Renaissance Palm Springs.

During the session, educators will learn strategies to:

Repurpose technology labs into innovation hubs

Integrate AR and AI platforms into classroom lessons

Extend immersive learning beyond a single classroom

Leverage technician leadership to support emerging technologies across campus

Educators attending the conference can also experience the technology firsthand by visiting zSpace at Booth 100, where live demonstrations of the company’s headset-free AR/VR laptops and immersive learning applications will be available.

Preparing Students for the Future

As schools expand Career Technical Education programs and career exploration opportunities, immersive learning platforms like zSpace are helping students gain early exposure to real-world skills and industries.

“Schools like Mayfair High School show how immersive technology can connect classroom learning to career discovery,” said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. “By giving students the ability to interact with real-world systems and career scenarios, educators are helping them build the confidence and curiosity needed for future success.”

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables hands-on "learning by doing" experiences proven to improve engagement and student outcomes. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds more than 80 patents, with research published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning (2021) validating the impact of 3D virtual reality technologies on student knowledge gains.

Press Contact:

Amanda Austin

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press@zspace.com

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Gateway Group, Inc. Cody Slach, Greg Robles

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