Nautilus Biotechnology Announces Baylor College of Medicine as First Early Access Program Customer for Voyager Platform

• Baylor selects the Nautilus Voyager™ Platform, now available through Early Access Program, for development of a first-in-class computational multi-omics toolkit

• NIH-funded project leverages collaborators’ expertise in single-molecule proteomics and protein isoform quantification to advance high-resolution cancer isoform analysis

SEATTLE, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT), a company pioneering single-molecule proteome analysis, today announced Baylor College of Medicine as the first customer of Nautilus’ Iterative Mapping Early Access Program. Through a National Institutes of Health (NIH) U01-funded study, Baylor will leverage Nautilus’ novel single-molecule proteomics method to address a central challenge in cancer research – identifying aberrant protein isoforms that contribute to tumor growth, metastasis, immune evasion, and therapeutic resistance – while Nautilus expands early commercial access to its validated tau proteoforms assay.

The study, led by Baylor Professors Bing Zhang, Ph.D. and Yongchao Dou, Ph.D., aims to develop a broadly accessible computational toolkit with improved detection of protein isoforms in conventional shotgun proteomics datasets. By pairing these computational approaches with full-length, isoform-resolved proteomic measurements generated on the Nautilus Voyager™ Platform, the project is intended to enable direct comparison of transcriptional and proteomic changes at unprecedented resolution.

“We are excited to work with our first Iterative Mapping Early Access Program customer, Baylor College of Medicine, by providing Nautilus’ single-molecule analysis platform as the ground truth for precise proteoform quantification,” said Parag Mallick, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Scientist of Nautilus Biotechnology. “In partnership with Drs. Bing Zhang and Yongchao Dou, and their distinguished teams, we aim to apply our Iterative Mapping approach towards formulating a deeper, more complete understanding of complex cancer biology.”

“Nautilus’ protein analysis platform will complement our multi-omics expertise at Baylor by accurately identifying and quantifying the full diversity of protein isoforms across healthy and disease states,” said Dr. Bing Zhang, Professor in the Lester and Sue Smith Breast Center and Department of Molecular and Human Genetics at Baylor. “The newfound ability to measure single-molecule proteins at high resolution through Iterative Mapping gives us an important reference that may illuminate connections between genomic and proteomic data in ways that haven’t previously been possible.”

Researchers interested in the Early Access Program for Nautilus’ platform can learn more at nautilus.bio/nautilusEAP/.

About the Nautilus Voyager™ Platform

The Voyager Platform employs Nautilus’ proprietary Iterative Mapping approach, which is designed to enable rapid measurement of intact single-molecule proteins and proteoforms. The platform's flow cells are designed to accommodate up to 10 billion intact protein molecules, enabling measurement across an exceptionally wide dynamic range. Iterative Mapping independently probes single protein molecules across tens to hundreds of cycles, recording unique binding patterns for each individual molecule. Machine learning algorithms then convert the resulting probe-binding patterns into confident protein and proteoform identifications. Once analysis is complete, single-molecule counts are made available for download and further visualization. The Voyager instrument is designed for operational simplicity and standard lab benchtop placement, with a guided touchscreen user interface and minimal facility requirements, without need for bespoke gas or fluidic connections.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

With its corporate headquarters in Seattle, Washington and its research and development headquarters in San Carlos, California, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company working to create Voyager, a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio .

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Nautilus’ expectations regarding the company’s expectations with respect to the potential of its platform technology, its functionality and performance or its applicability in biological research and in potentially opening new avenues of research. These statements are based on numerous assumptions concerning the development of Nautilus’ platform and involve substantial risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the accuracy of Nautilus’ assumptions and its ability to achieve the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release include (without limitation) the following: Nautilus’ product platform is not yet commercially available and remains subject to scientific and technical development, which is inherently challenging and difficult to predict; we may experience material delays as a result of unanticipated events; we cannot provide any guarantee or assurance with respect to the outcome of our development. For a more detailed description of additional risks and uncertainties facing Nautilus and its development efforts, investors should refer to the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Nautilus disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

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