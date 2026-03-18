Arcana Collective Announces Strategic Partnership with Neptune Seed Bank to Distribute Seeds & Slips

SHELTON, Wash., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcana Collective, LLC , the pioneering collaboration of legacy cannabis breeders and industry leaders, today announced a new distribution partnership with Neptune Seed Bank that will make Arcana’s premium seed lines and nursery-produced slips available through Neptune’s established e-commerce platform and international customer network.

Arcana already maintains a direct-to-consumer online presence, offering seeds and slips through its own channels. This partnership marks a meaningful expansion of access, positioning Arcana genetics within one of the most recognized marketplaces in the industry and introducing the brand to a broader global audience of home growers and cultivators.

Formed to preserve and advance legacy cannabis genetics, Arcana Collective brings together veteran breeders and experienced operators focused on lineage integrity, structured pheno-hunting, and long-term cultivar development. By collaborating with Neptune, Arcana enhances distribution while maintaining its standards for genetic documentation, stability, and performance.

“Distribution is a critical component of a successful business and for Arcana’s strategy of showcasing its unique breeding capabilities,” said Andrew Berman, CEO and Co-founder of Arcana Collective. “We’ve built Arcana around preservation, intentional selection, and respect for genetic history. Partnering with Neptune Seed Bank allows us to responsibly scale access to our seeds and slips while staying true to those principles.”

Neptune Seed Bank cited Arcana’s disciplined breeding methodology and commitment to heritage genetics as central to the partnership.

“Arcana’s influence on modern cannabis genetics cannot be overstated,” said Marc Fittante, CEO and Founder, Neptune Seed Bank. “Their team has played a foundational role in the development of so many foundational cultivars in circulation today, and their continued work at Ghost Town reflects a deep commitment to the kind of intentional, preservation-focused breeding we value. We are proud to bring Arcana's genetics to our customers and help expand access to their work through our platform.”

For more information on Arcana Collective, please visit www.arcana.net .



About Arcana Collective

Arcana Collective is a first-of-its-kind collaboration uniting respected OG cannabis breeders, cultivators and business executives. The Collective holds the IP to a variety of iconic foundational strains, which it leverages alongside a diverse array of popular cultivars to pave the way for future releases of unique cannabis genetics and offer a library of seeds, slips and tissue culture clones, as well as genetic licensing opportunities. To learn more, visit arcana.net .