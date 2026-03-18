Messino Cancer Centers Opens New Asheville Clinic

ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Messino Cancer Centers, a partner practice of American Oncology Network (AON), is pleased to announce it is expanding its presence with the opening of a second clinic in Asheville, North Carolina. The new clinic is located at 1815 Hendersonville Road, Suite 103, and is open Tuesdays to Thursdays from 8 AM – 5 PM. Current or prospective patients can call (828) 575-0801 for inquires or to schedule an appointment.





All Messino Cancer Centers providers are credentialed at the new location, however the primary patient care team includes Board-certified physicians Rachel Raab, MD and Emily Miller, MD, as well as Alina Thompson, MSN, APRN, FNP-C. Drs. Raab and Miller are now accepting patients at the new clinic, and will focus on breast cancer care.

The clinic features private exam rooms designed for personal consultations, an on-site laboratory and an infusion suite with eight infusion chairs.

“We are excited to open a second location to better serve patients in the Asheville community and throughout the surrounding region,” said Dr. Raab. “This new clinic allows us to expand access to high-quality, patient-centered cancer care while ensuring patients can receive the treatments and support they need close to home. Our goal has always been to deliver personalized care in a compassionate environment, and this space helps us continue that mission while meeting the growing needs of our community.”

Messino Cancer Centers serves patients living in Asheville, Brevard, Franklin, Marion, Sylva and surrounding communities. The practice is a partner of American Oncology Network, one of the nation’s fastest-growing community-based oncology networks, which provides access to additional patient care services, including an in-house pharmacy and on-site laboratory support.

“Our new location reflects our continued commitment to providing exceptional oncology care in a setting designed with the patient experience in mind,” said Dr. Miller. “From private consultation rooms to expanded infusion services, every aspect of the clinic was created to support patients and their families throughout their cancer journey.”

For more information about Messino Cancer Centers, visit messinocancercenters.com. For more information about AON, visit AONcology.com.

About Messino Cancer Centers

Messino Cancer Centers provides treatment for adult patients diagnosed with all types of cancer and blood disorders. Messino Cancer Centers is grounded in the Western North Carolina region and devoted to providing personalized care of the highest quality to patients in community settings, close to where they live and work and where their loved ones are close by. We are proud of our 30-year history of providing the highest quality cancer treatment that is based on research and focused on the whole person. Learn more at messinocancercenters.com or follow us on Facebook.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 350 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7eec3302-7ece-4bde-8cae-7958f78648a9