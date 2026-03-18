CareCloud Unveils Next-Generation MAP App at HFMA Revenue Cycle Conference

SOMERSET, N.J., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO) (“CareCloud” or the “Company”), a leader in healthcare technology and AI-powered solutions, today announced that the Company will attend the HFMA Revenue Cycle Conference in Arlington, Texas, where it will showcase the continued evolution of MAP App, its web-based revenue cycle benchmarking. CareCloud will also host a networking happy hour during the conference and offer a live webinar for those unable to attend in person.

MAP App entered CareCloud’s AI-driven technology product portfolio through the Company’s acquisition of the platform from HFMA, adding a nationally recognized revenue cycle benchmarking tool to complement CareCloud’s AI-driven clinical, financial, and operational solutions. Since the acquisition, CareCloud has invested in expanding MAP App’s capabilities, and delivering platform updates that give hospitals, health systems, and physician practices deeper visibility into revenue cycle performance relative to peer facilities.

“MAP App has always been a trusted resource for healthcare organizations looking to measure and improve their revenue cycle performance,” said Bruce Adler, Vice President, Revenue Cycle Management of CareCloud. “Since bringing MAP App into the CareCloud ecosystem, we have focused on enhancing the platform with new development capabilities and a clear product roadmap that will continue to deliver meaningful value. The HFMA Revenue Cycle Conference is the right venue to connect with revenue cycle professionals and demonstrate how MAP App is evolving to meet the needs of today’s healthcare organizations.”

CareCloud Happy Hour at HFMA Revenue Cycle Conference

CareCloud will host an evening networking event during the HFMA Revenue Cycle Conference, bringing together revenue cycle professionals, MAP App users, and MAP Award participants for an evening of conversation and refreshments. The event details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Thursday, March 19, 2026, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Location: Loews Arlington Hotel, Sage Room (2nd Floor), 888 Nolan Ryan Expressway, Arlington, TX 76011

Loews Arlington Hotel, Sage Room (2nd Floor), 888 Nolan Ryan Expressway, Arlington, TX 76011 RSVP: Attendees can RSVP here





MAP App Webinar for Those Not Attending HFMA

For healthcare professionals unable to attend the HFMA Revenue Cycle Conference, CareCloud will host a live webinar on April 7, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET. The session will cover recent MAP App development updates, a look at the product roadmap, and real-world use cases demonstrating how healthcare organizations are using MAP App to improve revenue cycle performance. Topics include:

Recent development updates and new features in MAP App

Product roadmap and upcoming enhancements

Best practices for leveraging MAP App benchmarking data

How organizations are using MAP App to identify revenue cycle improvement opportunities

How the tool compares metrics against peer facilities to drive meaningful improvements





The webinar is open to existing MAP App users and organizations exploring ways to elevate their revenue cycle management. Registration is available here.

To learn more about MAP App and its revenue cycle benchmarking capabilities, visit carecloud.com/map-app.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 135,000 members to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 45,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at carecloud.com.

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For additional information, please visit our website at carecloud.com. To listen to video presentations by CareCloud’s management team, read recent press releases and view the latest investor presentation, please visit ir.carecloud.com.

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only, and does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “could”, “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “possible,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management’s expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions. Past operational or stock price performance is not an indication of future performance.

These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry’s) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective global operations, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, develop new technologies, upgrade and adapt legacy and acquired technologies to work with evolving industry standards, compete with other companies’ products and services competitive with ours, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE: CareCloud

Company Contact:

Norman Roth

Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller

CareCloud, Inc.

nroth@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Stephen Snyder

Chief Executive Officer

CareCloud, Inc.

ir@carecloud.com