NJMEP Awarded New Five-Year Contract from NIST’s Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership Program

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Inc. (NJMEP) is proud to announce that it has been awarded a new five-year cooperative agreement from the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) program, reaffirming NJMEP’s role as New Jersey’s official MEP Center.

This award marks a continued commitment to strengthening small and medium-sized manufacturers across the state and extends NJMEP’s nearly 30-year partnership within the national MEP Network—an ecosystem of centers working together to support manufacturers through workforce development, technology adoption, operational improvement, and strategic growth.

A Renewed Commitment to New Jersey Manufacturers

For three decades, NJMEP has served as a trusted partner to New Jersey’s manufacturing community, helping companies improve competitiveness, navigate change, and drive long-term growth. This new five-year contract ensures the continuation and expansion of services that support manufacturers as they face evolving challenges related to workforce, supply chain resilience, digital transformation, and market pressures.

“This renewed support from NIST reinforces the value of the work NJMEP delivers on behalf of New Jersey’s manufacturing community,” said Peter Connolly, CEO of NJMEP. “For nearly 30 years, NJMEP has helped small and medium-sized manufacturers adapt, grow, and compete. This new contract allows us to continue that mission.”

Part of a National Network with Local Impact

The Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership, administered by NIST, is a nationwide network designed to strengthen the competitiveness and resilience of U.S. manufacturers. Through this federal-state partnership, NJMEP delivers localized support with national resources behind it—ensuring New Jersey manufacturers have access to proven expertise, best practices, and innovative solutions.

Continuing the Mission

As NJMEP enters the next phase of its partnership with the Hollings MEP program, the organization remains focused on expanding access to training, consulting, and workforce development services for small and medium-sized manufacturers across all 21 counties in New Jersey. The renewed contract also positions NJMEP to continue supporting manufacturers as they adapt to new technologies, regulatory requirements, and market dynamics.

About NJMEP: NJMEP helps to improve the profitability and competitiveness of small to medium-sized manufacturers in New Jersey. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize nearly $8 billion in value.

Media Contact:

Joseph Perez | Content Marketer

jperez@njmep.org

NJMEP.org