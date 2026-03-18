RoboUP Launches Raccoon 2 SE: The Ideal Smart Mower for Small Lawns Under €500

Shenzhen, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finding a reliable robotic lawn mower for small garden maintenance has historically been expensive and over-complicated. RoboUP is changing this landscape with today’s official worldwide launch of the Raccoon 2 SE. Following a successful debut on Kickstarter in late 2025, this device is now positioned as the absolute best choice for small garden owners looking to purchase their first smart mower.

Starting March 18, homeowners can secure a premium automated mowing experience without exceeding a €500 or $600 budget. To celebrate the official launch, RoboUP is offering a limited-time bonus: users who purchase any Raccoon 2 SE or bundle between March 18 and March 28 will receive one free box of replacement blades.





Mow Straight Out of the Box

Many consumers hesitate to adopt smart home technology because of frustrating setup processes. The Raccoon 2 SE solves this exact problem by prioritizing a highly user-friendly experience. Users can begin mowing straight out of the box with a simple one-press operation that triggers instant parallel mowing for target areas.

This creates a true "set and forget" solution for routine yard care. Homeowners no longer have to spend their valuable weekends manually maintaining their grass; they can rely on fully automatic daily maintenance instead of enduring occasional heavy mowing sessions.

Flagship Features in a Compact Design

Despite its highly accessible price point, this robotic lawn mower is packed with flagship-level technology. The Raccoon 2 SE utilizes Full-Map Parallel Mowing, which is 1.6× more efficient than traditional random mowing patterns. Furthermore, it features advanced obstacle avoidance powered by a cutting-edge AI camera and a physical bumper.

The system is remarkably efficient, requiring a fast charge of only 70 minutes to deliver a full 150 minutes of continuous mowing. The device also ensures a perfectly trimmed lawn by utilizing powerful rotation mechanics that leave professional-grade results on every pass.





Highly Versatile Performance

The Raccoon 2 SE is engineered to navigate challenging environments effortlessly. It can conquer slopes up to 36 percent, steps up to 4cm high, and potholes up to 5cm deep. It is the perfect robotic lawn mower for small yard layouts that feature tight gaps, as it seamlessly works in spaces as narrow as 80cm. The device remains completely reliable in shaded or complex areas, operating flawlessly under trees, around tight corners, and in leaf-covered zones.





Reclaiming the Weekend

Manual lawn maintenance frequently consumes hours of valuable free time. The Raccoon 2 SE is specifically designed to solve this problem for busy homeowners and renters. It provides families with a reliable way to reclaim their weekends and focus on more important activities.

This device is particularly appealing to tech-curious individuals who want affordable smart home solutions. It completely eliminates the physical strain of pushing a traditional mower. Families can finally enjoy a perfectly manicured lawn without any of the exhausting manual labor.





Launch Pricing and Availability

The Raccoon 2 SE is officially available starting today across all major channels, including the RoboUP Official Store and Amazon . To mark the launch, RoboUP has introduced a Launch Offer of up to 20% off:

EU Pricing: With an RRP of €629, the Official Launch Price is now €499 (€130 OFF).

With an RRP of €629, the Official Launch Price is now €499 (€130 OFF). US Pricing: With an RRP of $699, the Official Launch Price is now $579 ($120 OFF).

For more information or to purchase, visit the official RoboUP stores:

EU: https://eu.iroboup.com/pages/roboup-raccoon2se-robot-lawn-mower

US: https://us.iroboup.com/products/roboup-raccoon-2-se-robot-mower

About RoboUP

RoboUP is dedicated to providing affordable, innovative tech solutions for DIY and smart home enthusiasts. The brand specializes in creating highly efficient, user-friendly robotic mowers designed specifically for homeowners and renters managing small to medium gardens up to 600 square meters.





Connect with RoboUP: