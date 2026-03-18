VisionWave Conducts Technology Presentations to Government Officials in Latin America Regarding Homeland Security Drone Applications; SolarDrone Expands Platform with Junko Solar Acquisition

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings Inc. (“VisionWave” or the “Company”), a developer of advanced AI-driven technologies and strategic defense and infrastructure solutions, today announced that, as part of its broader international market development efforts, the Company recently conducted technology briefings and product presentations with government representatives in Latin America regarding potential homeland security and public safety applications of advanced unmanned aerial technologies.

The discussions were intended to introduce VisionWave’s expanding autonomous systems portfolio and demonstrate technologies designed to support a range of operational scenarios including border monitoring, disaster response, emergency management, aerial surveillance, and public safety operations. During these presentations, VisionWave showcased technologies developed within its ecosystem, including specialized aerial payload systems developed by SolarDrone and compact ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) platforms developed by VisionWave portfolio companies.

VisionWave believes that several regions in Latin America may represent emerging markets for advanced aerial technologies supporting public safety, environmental monitoring, infrastructure protection, and emergency response. The Company noted that the engagements were informational and exploratory in nature and do not represent procurement decisions, commercial agreements, or commitments by any government authority. These presentations are part of VisionWave’s ongoing efforts to introduce its technologies to government and institutional stakeholders worldwide.

Strategic Platform Context

VisionWave’s autonomous systems strategy is designed to integrate aerial platforms, specialized payload technologies, and infrastructure intelligence capabilities into a unified technology ecosystem supporting both government and commercial markets. The Company believes that combining aerial sensing technologies with infrastructure monitoring and maintenance capabilities positions VisionWave to address a growing global demand for integrated solutions across security, environmental monitoring, and critical infrastructure sectors.

SolarDrone Platform Expansion

VisionWave also announced that its wholly owned subsidiary SolarDrone Ltd. has entered into an agreement to acquire a 51% controlling interest in Junko Solar Ltd., an Israeli company specializing in solar panel maintenance and cleaning services. The transaction also includes the appointment of Amos Cohen, founder and controlling shareholder of Junko Solar, as Chief Executive Officer and Director of SolarDrone Ltd.

Transaction Highlights

SolarDrone to acquire 51% of Junko Solar

Agreed company valuation of $400,000

Total consideration of $204,000

Transaction structured in three staged payments

Junko Solar’s solar maintenance activity to be integrated into SolarDrone operations



Junko Solar operates in the rapidly expanding solar infrastructure services sector, providing specialized cleaning and maintenance solutions designed to improve solar panel efficiency and operational performance.

Leadership Appointment

Under the agreement, Amos Cohen will lead SolarDrone as Chief Executive Officer, bringing operational experience and industry relationships within the solar services sector.

Mr. Cohen will oversee SolarDrone’s operational growth and the integration of Junko Solar’s business activity while supporting the continued expansion of SolarDrone’s technology platform.

Strategic Expansion of SolarDrone

SolarDrone was established within the VisionWave ecosystem as part of the Company’s broader autonomous systems initiative focused on developing advanced aerial technologies and specialized payload systems designed for both commercial and homeland security applications.

VisionWave continues to expand SolarDrone’s capabilities across multiple domains, including:

autonomous aerial systems

specialized aerial payload technologies

infrastructure monitoring solutions

solar energy infrastructure services

The integration of Junko Solar’s operational expertise is expected to strengthen SolarDrone’s ability to deliver scalable maintenance solutions within the rapidly growing global solar energy sector.

About VisionWave Holdings Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a dual-market autonomous systems platform company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave’s mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue” (or the negative or other derivatives of these words or similar terminology) or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions and realize expected synergies; risks associated with international operations and currency fluctuations; our dependence on key personnel and consultants; regulatory changes in the solar energy sector; our history of operating losses and need for additional capital; competition in the defense and infrastructure markets; and general economic conditions. For a discussion of these and other risks, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, and VisionWave undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.