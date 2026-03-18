Gildan Announces Participation at CIBC’s 29th Annual Retail and Consumer Conference in Toronto

MONTREAL, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) announced today that Glenn J. Chamandy, President & Chief Executive Officer, Luca Barile, Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer and Jessy Hayem, Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations and Global Communications will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings with investors at the 29th Annual CIBC Retail and Consumer Conference in Toronto on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company’s product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, and intimates sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters, embellishers, retailers or e-commerce platforms, as well as global lifestyle brand companies and directly to consumers. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, Hanes®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, ALLPRO™, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, Bali®, Playtex®, Maidenform®, Bonds®, as well as Champion® which is under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel in the U.S. and Canada.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Asia. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in Gildan's long-term business strategy. More information about Gildan and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.

Investor inquiries:

Jessy Hayem, CFA

Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations and Global Communications

(514) 744-8511

jhayem@gildan.com Media inquiries:

Jonathan Binder

Director, Corporate Communications

(336) 519-6330

communications@gildan.com



