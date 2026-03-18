NAPC Defense, Inc. Positioned as Primary Subcontractor on Obera Portfolio Following Asset Acquisition by Native American Pride Constructors, LLC

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) (“NAPC Defense” or “the Company”), a U.S. licensed defense manufacturer with exclusive rights to produce and distribute the CornerShot USA system, announced today that its strategic partner, Native American Pride Constructors, LLC (“NAP Constructors”) has completed an Asset Purchase Agreement with Obera LLC (“Obera”), acquiring all operational assets and certain contractual liabilities associated with Obera’s U.S. government contracting platform. As a result, NAPC Defense will serve as the primary subcontractor and principal public-company platform through which the Obera portfolio, including a previously announced $38 million subcontract and access to multi-billion-dollar IDIQ contract ceilings, will be administered and performed.

NAP Constructors is a Small Business Disabled Veteran Native American with women ownership (SBDVO) enterprise. The company is privately owned 51% by Edward K. West and 49% by Evelyn R. Gurba. Both West and Gurba serve on the Board of Directors of NAPC Defense, ensuring tight strategic alignment and direct benefit to NAPC Defense shareholders.

Under the agreement, NAP Constructors acquired all assets and certain specified contractual liabilities of Obera’s business, with no lender debt assumed, positioning the new owner to continue Obera’s mission critical support to U.S. government and allied customers while channeling the majority of subcontracted work through NAPC Defense.

NAP Constructors was selected as the novating company based on its decades long record of performance on U.S. government contracts and its demonstrated ability to execute complex programs, which is expected to make the novation process seamless for government customers and prime contractors.

As part of the transaction, NAPC Defense has onboarded a core team of 10 experienced Obera professionals with significant expertise in U.S. government contracting, logistics, and global supply-chain support, and whose program expertise will help ensure continuity of performance on current contracts and a smooth transition of work to the NAPC Defense subcontracting platform.

Obera has served as both a prime contractor and subcontractor on major U.S. government contract vehicles supporting global logistics, training, systems integration, and sustainment missions for the Department of Defense and Department of State. Its work spans security assistance, supply-chain management, sustainment operations, and information management in complex operating environments worldwide.

NAP Constructors now assumes responsibility for honoring Obera's existing $38.1 million hard backlog of U.S. government task orders, previously announced on February 24, 2026, with performance extending into 2027 and beyond, which will utilize NAPC Defense’s capabilities to support performance of the current backlog as well as future contract awards. These awards sit within broader Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) frameworks, including several key U.S. government contracts are currently being novated to NAP Constructors:

• Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract (WEXMAC) – A U.S. government funded IDIQ contract awarded to multiple prime contractors with a maximum contract ceiling of approximately $55.2 billion through 2034.

• Counter Narcotics and Global Threats Contract (CNGT) – A multi-prime IDIQ contract supporting global counter-narcotics and security operations with a maximum contract value of approximately $1.9 billion and performance extending through 2032.

• SmartTronics Prime Contract – A $3.4 million award for the supply of helicopter fuel to multiple international locations worldwide, where the company currently serves as the sole source supplier to the prime contractor.

Through the Obera platform now operating within NAP Constructors, the organization has historically secured one of the largest shares of task orders from both U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force contracting vehicles under these programs. The team is actively bidding on new opportunities on a regular basis and is currently pursuing eleven additional task orders representing significant potential revenue.

To support the execution of current and future work, NAP Constructors is negotiating a $20 million line of credit to finance new orders and accounts receivable associated with government contracting performance. This financing facility is expected to support operational scaling and enable NAPC Defense, Inc. to perform the existing backlog and upcoming awards within the contract pipeline.

“Obera’s proven performance under WEXMAC, CNGT, and other major programs gives NAP Constructors and NAPC Defense a robust, long duration contracting foundation, while our role as primary subcontractor concentrates the value of these programs within NAPC Defense,” said Edward K. West, Chairman and CEO of NAPC Defense, Inc. “By combining Obera’s global logistics and sustainment capabilities with our weapons and ammunition initiatives, we are building a uniquely positioned, Native American and service-disabled veteran owned platform in which NAPC Defense will be the principal public company beneficiary of contract execution for years to come in support of U.S. and allied missions worldwide.”

In addition to the Obera portfolio, NAPC Defense is pursuing new purchase orders from U.S. and allied customers as the Sole Source for the CornerShot tactical systems, as well as ammunition initiatives, which are expected to complement the long-term, contract-based revenue stream provided by its government contracting programs.

About Obera LLC

Obera LLC is a prime and subcontractor on major U.S. government contract vehicles supporting global logistics, training, systems integration, and sustainment missions for the Department of Defense and Department of State, including NAVSUP WEXMAC, ACC AMIC CNGT, and DOS GLOBALCAP programs. Its work spans security assistance, supply-chain management, sustainment operations, and information management in complex operating environments worldwide.

About Native American Pride Constructors, LLC

Native American Pride Constructors, LLC is a privately held Service-Disabled Veteran, Native American and woman-owned small business focused on mission-critical logistics, fuel supply, training, and operational support solutions to U.S. government and allied customers. The company leverages the former Obera portfolio, its experienced management team, and its partnership with NAPC Defense, Inc. – with NAPC Defense as its primary subcontractor – to execute global programs in austere and high-risk environments.

About NAPC Defense, Inc.

NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) is a U.S.-licensed armament sales and production company with exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute the CornerShot USA weapons system. The Company brokers defense articles and munitions worldwide, with all activities conducted under applicable U.S. State Department and federal regulatory approvals.

As the exclusive U.S. producer and distributor of the CornerShot USA platform, NAPC Defense is committed to delivering innovative, lifesaving technologies that enhance officer survivability and protect communities in high-risk environments.

For further information, please go to www.napcdefense.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release and statements by representatives of NAPC Defense, Inc. may include “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, and future performance. These statements are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. NAPC Defense undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements, except as required by law.

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