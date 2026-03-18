Vanderbilt Report: Artelo Biosciences Expands Into $16.3 Billion Glaucoma Market With Fully Funded Clinical Study

BRISTOL, Tenn., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARTL) has announced its entry into the ophthalmology space with a fully funded clinical study evaluating ART27.13 in glaucoma patients. The investigator-sponsored trial (IST) is backed by Glaucoma UK and the HSC R&D Division, with first patient enrollment anticipated in Q2 2026. The announcement represents a significant pipeline diversification for the San Diego-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company — and one that does not require dilutive equity financing from shareholders.

A $16.3 Billion Market Growing Faster Than Its Treatment Options

The global glaucoma market was valued at USD 9.46 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 16.31 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7.05%. Approximately 145.9 million people were affected by glaucoma in 2021, a figure expected to climb to 166 million by 2026. In the United States alone, 4.2 million adults had glaucoma in 2022, with 1.5 million experiencing vision impairment. U.S. cases are projected to reach 6.3 million by 2050.

The patient population is expanding faster than treatment innovation — a gap that defines the opportunity Artelo is now pursuing.

Why ART27.13 Is Differentiated

Despite a broad pharmacological toolkit available to clinicians, a significant proportion of glaucoma patients continue to experience disease progression. Standard-of-care treatments focus primarily on lowering intraocular pressure (IOP), leaving the underlying neuroprotective needs of patients unaddressed.

ART27.13 is a peripherally selective synthetic cannabinoid receptor agonist. Preclinical data indicates the compound can modulate IOP through aqueous humor dynamics and ocular blood outflow — without the central nervous system side effects that have historically prevented cannabinoid-based therapies from gaining clinical traction in ophthalmology. ART27.13 targets CB2 receptors specifically, which mediate anti-inflammatory, anti-apoptotic, and neuroprotective properties, offering a therapeutic mechanism that goes beyond simple pressure reduction.

The science supporting cannabinoid-based glaucoma treatment has existed since the 1970s. Peripheral selectivity and the CB2-targeting design are what distinguish theoretical benefit from clinical viability.

Capital-Efficient Development: The IST Model

The study will be led by Professor Augusto Azuara-Blanco at Queen's University Belfast and conducted by the Northern Ireland Clinical Trials Unit under the title: "A Pilot, Randomized, Cross-Over Study to Determine the Effects of an Oral, Peripherally Selective, Synthetic Cannabinoid ART27.13 on Intraocular Pressure."

The investigator-sponsored trial structure shifts the financial burden of the study while Artelo maintains strategic control and retains data rights. For capital-constrained biotech companies, ISTs provide an accelerated path to product validation and pipeline de-risking without shareholder dilution. The cross-over study design allows each patient to serve as their own control, increasing statistical power while reducing required enrollment numbers and accelerating timelines.

"This collaboration broadens ART27.13's therapeutic profile beyond cancer-related anorexia while preserving our internal focus on the lead indication."

— Greg D. Gorgas, President and CEO, Artelo Biosciences

Pipeline Momentum Across Multiple Programs

ART27.13 is not a single-indication bet. Positive interim Phase 2 data from the CAReS trial demonstrated improvements in body weight, lean body mass, and physical activity alongside a favorable side-effect profile in cancer-related anorexia patients — particularly at the highest dose tested compared to placebo participants. These results demonstrate proof-of-concept for the compound's mechanism.

In addition, Artelo recently received a Notice of Allowance from the European Patent Office covering the intended commercial formulation of ART27.13, extending patent protection through December 2041. The company's diversified pipeline targets lipid-signaling pathways addressing unmet needs across oncology, pain, dermatology, and neurological conditions.

Key Milestones to Watch

Q2 2026: First patient enrollment in the glaucoma pilot study.

Ongoing: Phase 2 CAReS trial continuation in cancer-related anorexia.

Through 2041: European patent protection on the ART27.13 commercial formulation.

Risk Considerations

As with all early-stage clinical development, this study carries inherent risk. Positive preclinical data does not guarantee clinical success, and regulatory pathways for cannabinoid-based therapies remain complex. Eventual commercialization will require significant additional investment. The IST structure reduces near-term cash burn but does not eliminate long-term capital requirements. Investors are encouraged to review Artelo's full SEC filings and risk disclosures before making investment decisions.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a San Diego-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments intended to modulate the endocannabinoid system (ECS). The company's pipeline leverages leading scientific methodologies to ECS modulation, balances risk across mechanism of action and stages of development, and is designed to maximize stakeholder value. Artelo's management team has a successful history of pharmaceutical development, regulatory approval, and commercialization.

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