Former White House Advisor Jim Rickards in New Video: “The AI Meltdown is Near”

Washington, D.C., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Economist and former CIA advisor Jim Rickards has released a new video presentation warning that the fast rise of artificial intelligence may be creating deeper financial risks across the tech sector.

The presentation looks at how major technology companies are pouring huge amounts of money into AI development, including powerful computing systems, advanced chips, and massive data centers needed to run modern AI models.

Rickards explains that while AI is often discussed as the next big thing, the bigger issue may be the size of the spending happening behind the scenes — and the strain it could put on companies and markets if the boom starts to crack.

The newly released session takes a closer look at the financial and business structure forming around AI as companies race to keep up.

The Spending Behind the AI Boom

Artificial intelligence systems require enormous amounts of computing power.

To support them, technology companies have been spending heavily on data centers, cloud systems, and high-performance processors capable of handling complex AI workloads.

Rickards’ presentation explains how this spending has ramped up quickly as companies try to stay competitive in the AI race.

He argues that this buildup may be creating one of the biggest waves of overspending the tech sector has seen in years.

How AI Has Tied Companies Together

As spending on artificial intelligence has grown, companies across the tech world have become more closely linked through partnerships, supply chains, and shared infrastructure.

AI developers rely on chipmakers, cloud providers, and data center operators to keep their systems running.

Rickards explains how these links may help support growth in the short term, but they can also create wider risk if one part of the system begins to fail.

The presentation explores how this kind of connected structure can make trouble spread faster across the market.

Why April 29 Matters

In the presentation , Rickards points to an upcoming moment on the calendar that he believes could offer a better look at the financial pressure building inside the AI trade.

According to Rickards, developments expected around April 29 may reveal more about how some companies tied to the AI boom are dealing with the huge costs of building and maintaining these systems.

The presentation explains why this moment could matter to people watching the AI sector closely.

A Warning, Not a Celebration

Rickards places the current AI boom in the context of past technology bubbles, when rapid spending and market excitement eventually ran ahead of the real economics.

The session argues that the story of AI may not just be about innovation, but also about the risks that build when too much capital floods into one area too quickly.

By comparing today’s environment to earlier tech manias, the presentation frames the AI surge as something that deserves caution, not blind optimism.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Rickards has advised senior officials at institutions including the Pentagon, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the U.S. Treasury on matters involving financial markets and economic strategy.

Rickards’ research is published by Paradigm Press, a financial research publisher focused on delivering in-depth analysis of economic trends, markets, and emerging technologies. Paradigm Press maintains a strong reputation among readers and currently holds a 4.8-star Google rating, reflecting nearly two thousand reviews from individuals who follow the company’s financial research and market commentary.