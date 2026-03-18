AirSculpt Technologies Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS). The investigation focuses on AirSculpt Technologies executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased AirSculpt Technologies securities?



If you purchased AirSculpt Technologies securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On November 7, 2025, AirSculpt reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Among other things, the Company disclosed that revenue declined approximately 17.8% year-over-year to approximately $35 million, case volume declined approximately 15.2% year-over-year, and same-store revenue declined approximately 22%. The Company also reported a net loss of approximately $9.5 million.

During the earnings call, management acknowledged that third quarter revenue was lower than anticipated. Following these disclosures, the price of AirSculpt Technologies stock declined significantly.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether AirSculpt Technologies complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in AirSculpt Technologies stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

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In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. This recognition reflects the firm’s effectiveness in advocating for investors, having recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel. This marks the eighth time the firm has been recognized as a top plaintiffs’ securities law firm in the United States, based on the total dollar value of final recoveries.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com