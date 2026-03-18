Healthcare Transportation Services Market Size to Surpass USD 213.61 Billion by 2035; Rising Demand for Patient Mobility and Emergency Response Services Driving Market Growth – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Transportation Services Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Healthcare Transportation Services Market size was valued at USD 113.05 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 213.61 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.57% over 2026-2035. The growing number of older persons with frequent medical visits, the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, and the growing need for prompt patient mobility solutions are all contributing factors to the expansion of the global healthcare transportation services market.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 113.05 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 213.61 Billion

CAGR: 6.57% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Healthcare Transportation Services Market is estimated at USD 39.62 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 73.48 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.38% over 2026-2035. The substantial market size, which is fueled by the growth of emergency medical services, healthcare spending, and the implementation of efficient regulatory frameworks in patient transport services, is responsible for the market domination in the U.S.

Rising Demand for Efficient Emergency Medical Services Boost Market Expansion Globally

One of the main drivers of the market expansion for healthcare transportation services is the growing need for quick response services. By making hospital facilities easily accessible in the event of an accident, heart attack, trauma, or other serious medical condition, emergency response services significantly contribute to human survival. The need for improved ambulance services and emergency response team expertise is growing due to the rising number of traffic accidents, natural disasters, and medical emergencies. The most recent ambulances are outfitted with telecommunication capabilities, ventilators, cardiac defibrillators, and sophisticated monitoring devices that allow the response teams to provide the best pre-hospital care.

Major Players Listed in this Report:

Falck A/S

Global Medical Response

Acadian Ambulance Service

American Medical Response

Air Methods Corporation

REVA Air Ambulance

Medivic Aviation

Ziqitza Healthcare

BVG India Limited

London Ambulance Service

Rural/Metro Corporation

Envision Healthcare

ProTransport-1

Lifeguard Ambulance Service

First Care Ambulance

AirMed International

Metro Aviation

IAS Medical

Response Plus Medical

Falcon Emergency Air Rescue

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The segment of emergency medical transportation services accounted for the highest market share of around 61.42% as ambulances and air ambulance services play a vital role in providing timely medical response services during emergencies. Non-emergency medical transportation services are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period fueled by the increasing number of patients with limited mobility and the requirement for regular medical check-ups and treatment.

By Provider Type

The private sector segment dominated with a significant share of around 64.18% in 2025 and is also expected to grow with the fastest CAGR globally during the forecast period. The growth is driven by a rise in hospital and healthcare establishments that increasingly opt for outsourcing patient transportation services to specialized companies.

By Service Type

The patient transportation services were the dominant services in the market, with a revenue share of about 56.74% in 2025. The growth is propelling as hospitals and healthcare centers require transport services for the movement of patients from one department to another, diagnostic centers, rehabilitation centers, and specialized treatment centers, among others.

By End-User

Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers have shown a high market share in revenue generation, which is nearly 49.63% in 2025 owing to the high demand for emergency patient transport, interfacility transfers, and specialized medical transport services.

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Healthcare Transportation Services Market Segmentation

By Type

Emergency Medical Transportation Basic Life Support Ambulances Advanced Life Support Ambulances Air Ambulances Others

Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Ambulatory Transportations Stretchers Wheelchairs Others



By Provider Type

Private

Public

By Service Type

Patient Transport

Medical Products

Others

By End-User

Hospitals & ASCs

Specialty Clinics

Nursing Care Facilities

Others

Regional Insights:

Over the course of the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate, which is 7.18%. Urbanization, growing healthcare infrastructure, and increased knowledge of healthcare services are the causes of this. To improve access to healthcare services, nations, such as China and India are making significant investments in emergency medical services, including ambulances.

North America has the highest revenue share of approximately 41.26% in 2025 due to the presence of a well-established emergency medical services infrastructure, as well as government support for medical transportation programs.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025 , Falck expanded its advanced life support ambulance fleet in Europe to strengthen emergency medical service coverage across several urban regions.

, Falck expanded its advanced life support ambulance fleet in Europe to strengthen emergency medical service coverage across several urban regions. In January 2025, Global Medical Response integrated advanced digital dispatch technology across its ambulance network to improve response time and operational efficiency.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRICING ANALYSIS & COST STRUCTURE METRICS – helps you understand cost variations by transport type (BLS, ALS, air ambulance, wheelchair vans), regional pricing differences, and the impact of fuel, maintenance, and staffing on service costs.

– helps you understand cost variations by transport type (BLS, ALS, air ambulance, wheelchair vans), regional pricing differences, and the impact of fuel, maintenance, and staffing on service costs. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE LANDSCAPE METRICS – helps you evaluate adherence to EMS regulations, licensing standards, and reimbursement frameworks including Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurers.

– helps you evaluate adherence to EMS regulations, licensing standards, and reimbursement frameworks including Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurers. TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you uncover adoption of GPS-enabled fleet tracking, telehealth integration, smart ambulances, and AI-driven route optimization systems.

– helps you uncover adoption of GPS-enabled fleet tracking, telehealth integration, smart ambulances, and AI-driven route optimization systems. OPERATIONAL & SERVICE EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you assess emergency response times, fleet utilization rates, service coverage, and workforce availability including paramedics and EMT staffing.

– helps you assess emergency response times, fleet utilization rates, service coverage, and workforce availability including paramedics and EMT staffing. PATIENT VOLUME & SERVICE UTILIZATION INSIGHTS – helps you analyze the volume of patients transported annually across emergency and non-emergency services and identify demand trends.

– helps you analyze the volume of patients transported annually across emergency and non-emergency services and identify demand trends. INVESTMENT & STRATEGIC ACTIVITY METRICS – helps you track investments in fleet expansion, partnerships between hospitals and transport providers, M&A activity, and the rise of digital healthcare transportation platforms.

Healthcare Transportation Services Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 113.05 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 213.61 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.57% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Healthcare Transportation Services Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Type

6. Healthcare Transportation Services Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Provider Type

7. Healthcare Transportation Services Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Service Type

8. Healthcare Transportation Services Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End-User

9. Healthcare Transportation Services Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Assumptions

13. Disclaimer

14. Appendix

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