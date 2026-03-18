Diabetes Canada launches Aprons in Action presented by Manulife

Toronto, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 18, 2026 – Today Diabetes Canada launched Aprons in Action presented by Manulife, a first-of-its-kind national cooking challenge fundraiser that aims to raise $1 million to support programs, research, and advocacy for people in Canada living with diabetes.

Unlike traditional walk-a-thon fundraisers, Aprons in Action invites home cooks across the country to develop healthy and original recipes, fundraise within their communities, and compete for a chance to cook alongside celebrity chefs at a live gala finale on World Diabetes Day – November 14, 2026 – in Toronto.

Celebrity Chefs

The initiative features three celebrity chef ambassadors: Chef Alvin Leung, Chef Marissa Leon-John , and Chef Malcolm Campbell.

, and The Celebration Gala will be emceed by Chef Christian Pritchard and judged by renowned restaurateur Chef Michael Bonacini, who will evaluate the top six finalists competing live at the event.

“I live with type 2 diabetes, so I know how important food is to your health, and I'm honoured to be part of Aprons in Action to help others on their diabetes journey through the creativity and power of cooking," said Chef Alvin Leung.

"With over four million people diagnosed with diabetes in Canada, the need for support, education, and research has never been greater," said Laura Syron, President & CEO of Diabetes Canada, who also lives with type 2 diabetes. "Aprons in Action offers Canadians a fun and engaging way to make a real difference in the lives of people affected by this complex chronic condition."

Participants who raise $300 will receive exclusive Aprons in Action gear and become eligible to submit their signature dish for competition. Recipes will be evaluated through a combination of public voting and expert judging to determine the finalists who will advance to the November gala.

Manulife, the campaign's presenting sponsor, is supporting the Aprons in Action as part of its commitment to health and wellness in Canadian communities. This initiative aligns with the Manulife Longevity Institute, a global platform for research, thought leadership, innovation, advocacy, and community partnerships.

"Manulife is proud to support Aprons in Action, an initiative that empowers Canadians to take charge of their health in a creative and engaging way. With diabetes affecting millions of people across the country, initiatives like this play a vital role in empowering healthier choices and strengthening community support,” said Helena Shimeles, Global Head of Community Impact at Manulife. “Through the Manulife Longevity Institute, we are committed to helping communities live longer, healthier lives, and this program is a meaningful extension of that mission.”

Funds raised will support Diabetes Canada's education programs, groundbreaking research, and advocacy efforts to improve access to diabetes care and treatment across the country.

Registration is now open at apronsinaction.ca

About Diabetes Canada

Our vision at Diabetes Canada is a world free from the effects of diabetes. That’s why we work together to improve the lives of those living with diabetes—sharing knowledge and resources, supporting health-care professionals to improve patient care, advocating for change through policy, and funding research to advance treatments and discover a cure. Living with diabetes is a complex and often relentless journey, testing the resilience of every individual affected. Diabetes Canada is here to help—providing tools, resources, and support to make that journey easier.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as ‘MFC’ on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under ‘945’ on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

About Manulife Longevity Institute

The Manulife Longevity Institute is a global research, thought leadership, advocacy, and community investment platform to drive action that can help people live longer, healthier, and more financially secure lives. Underpinned by a $350 million signature commitment, its focus is on helping people extend their healthy years, promoting greater financial resilience for all. As a global insurer, retirement plan provider, and asset manager, Manulife is uniquely placed to help lead this change. The Institute’s work will support Manulife’s Impact Agenda strategy by investing in organizations that are growing the longevity economy, convening research collaborations with leading academic institutions and think tanks, and producing thought leadership to advance awareness and action on the issues impacting populations as they age. The Institute will be known as the John Hancock Longevity Institute in the United States. The actions of the Institute will be guided by a Steering Committee of members of Manulife’s Executive and Global Leadership Teams and in partnership with a robust ecosystem of partners and experts who champion longevity across Canada, Asia, and the US. Canada, Asia, and the US. For more information, please visit Manulife.com/Longevity.

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