Go Green Global Technologies Corp. Authorizes Engineering Launch of Sonical™ 2.0 Clean Technology Platform; Water and Fuel Treatment Systems Targeting Commercial Revenue in 2026

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Green Global Technologies Corp. (OTC: GOGR) (“Go Green” or the “Company”), a clean technology company developing sustainable water and fuel treatment technologies designed to improve efficiency across industrial, commercial, and residential water and energy infrastructure systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the full Engineering Foundation Program (EFP) for the Company’s Sonical™ 2.0 platform.

The Engineering Foundation Program launches the coordinated engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain development required to bring two Sonical™ 2.0 product configurations to market: a Water Treatment system (3/4” inlet) and a Fuel Boiler system (1/2” inlet). Both systems are designed to operate within existing water and fuel infrastructure to support treatment and conditioning while improving system efficiency and enabling more sustainable operation of water and energy systems. The Company is targeting initial commercial revenue generation beginning in 2026.

Engineering Program Activated

The Engineering Foundation Program activates three parallel functions for both product lines: design engineering, manufacturing engineering, and supply chain development. The program will advance the Sonical™ 2.0 systems through prototype fabrication, laboratory validation, manufacturing readiness, and controlled field deployments within operating water and fuel system environments.

These activities are designed to transition the Company’s proprietary treatment technology from development-stage prototypes to scalable commercial clean technology hardware capable of deployment across multiple infrastructure applications.

Technical oversight is provided by the Company’s Board of Advisors (BOA), formed in August 2025 and chaired by Ron Stephens. The BOA, which includes strategic counsel from Dr. Christopher McComb, Gerard G. Elia Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, operates a structured Technical Readiness Board (TRB) review process that evaluates engineering progress at defined milestones before advancing to subsequent phases.

The first TRB review confirmed the engineering methodology, coil winding specifications, manufacturing quality criteria, and testing protocols required to advance the Sonical™ 2.0 systems toward field deployment.

“This is not a study or a roadmap exercise - this is an authorization to design, verify, and build,” said Ron Stephens, Chairman of the Board of Advisors. “Both product lines are moving forward in parallel. Design engineering, manufacturing engineering, and supply chain development are now active as we move toward commercial deployment. Having an academic of Dr. McComb’s caliber advising the program strengthens our engineering discipline as we transition from development toward commercialization.”

Sonical™ 2.0 Platform

The Sonical™ 2.0 platform builds upon the Company’s patented electromagnetic treatment technology (U.S. Patent No. 11,634,344 B2), which defines the coil architecture and drive system at the core of the treatment mechanism.

The technology delivers pulsed electromagnetic treatment within existing water and fuel systems with the objective of influencing scale formation, combustion efficiency, and overall infrastructure system performance without the need for chemical additives.

The 2.0 product generation incorporates engineering improvements designed to transition the technology from prototype systems to production-ready commercial products. Enhancements include redesigned drive circuitry, integrated instrumentation for testing and quality assurance, improved electromagnetic shielding, simplified installation features, and a lightweight polymer enclosure designed for field durability.

Together, these refinements are intended to support scalable manufacturing and commercial deployment across a range of water and fuel infrastructure applications.

Roadmap to Commercial Deployment

With the Engineering Foundation Program now underway, Go Green will advance the Sonical™ 2.0 platform through engineering validation, supply chain qualification, and controlled field deployments across operating water and fuel systems.

Two product lines are advancing in parallel, with the Water Treatment configuration serving as the lead system and establishing the engineering characterization baseline and certification foundation that the Fuel Boiler configuration will leverage.

The Company expects the Sonical™ 2.0 platform to generate its first commercial revenues beginning in 2026 as the technology advances toward broader market deployment across water and energy infrastructure systems.

About Go Green Global Technologies Corp.

Go Green Global Technologies Corp. (OTC: GOGR) is a clean technology company committed to delivering sustainable solutions across the water, fuel, and energy sectors. The Company’s patented Sonical™ platform supports environmentally conscious innovation with applications in industrial, municipal, and consumer markets. Learn more at www.gogreen-tech.org .

Contact:

Investor Relations

Go Green Global Technologies Corp.

Phone: (866) 847-3366

Email: info@gogreentechcorp.org

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

SOURCE: Go Green Global Technologies Corp.