TOMI Environmental Solutions Disrupts Food Safety Sector with 95% Reduction in Sanitation Testing Costs

FREDERICK, Md., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, is accelerating its expansion into the food safety sector by delivering unprecedented operational savings of up to 95%. As global supply chains face mounting pressure to eliminate pathogens such as Salmonella, Listeria, and E. coli, the industry is rapidly transitioning from legacy chemical applications toward the advanced, science-driven efficacy of SteraMist ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) technology.

The financial stakes for food safety have never been higher, with industry data indicating that the average direct cost of a single food recall now reaches nearly $10 million when accounting for notification, product retrieval, and disposal. To combat these risks, leading manufacturers are seeking automated, repeatable solutions that go beyond traditional cleaning.

A prominent Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) manufacturer specializing in egg white-based products recently showcased the transformative power of this technology by integrating SteraMist iHP into its facility-wide Sanitation Standard Operating Procedures (SSOP). The portability of the SteraPak system allowed sanitation teams to treat the deep, intricate internals of complex manufacturing machinery that are often unreachable by conventional methods.

The implementation of SteraMist exceeded all performance benchmarks, resulting in an environment where spoilage organisms were detected so rarely that the facility was able to reduce its environmental sampling frequency from a routine schedule to only once per quarter. This shift led to a dramatic reduction in external lab testing and material costs, which plummeted from approximately $100,000 annually to just $5,000—representing a 95% overall decrease in sanitation validation expenses.

"Our expansion into the food safety sector represents a pivotal milestone in TOMI’s mission to set a new global standard for disinfection," stated Dr. Halden Shane, Chief Executive Officer of TOMI. "The 95% reduction in validation costs achieved by our CPG partner is a powerful testament to the economic disruption SteraMist brings to the industry. We are not just improving safety; we are fundamentally changing the cost-of-doing-business for food manufacturers by replacing outdated, labor-intensive processes with a superior, science-driven solution."

Driven by these results, the manufacturer has introduced SteraMist to multiple partner facilities, further validating the technology’s scalability. By providing a solution that simultaneously increases safety and decreases overhead, TOMI continues to redefine the standard for Clean-In-Place and facility-wide disinfection.

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI’s products and services serving the food safety sector and to achieve cost savings for food manufactuers. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com