Wedbush Bolsters New York Wealth Management Team with Appointment of Kurt Ryden as Managing Director





PASADENA, Calif., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush Securities, a diversified financial services firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kurt Ryden as Managing Director, Investments, within its Wealth Management division. Based in New York City, Ryden’s addition marks a strategic expansion for the firm in one of the nation’s premier wealth management markets.

Ryden brings nearly 30 years of experience in private wealth management. He joins Wedbush from Bank of America Private Bank, where he served as a Private Client Advisor, following a distinguished two-decade tenure as a Private Banker at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. Throughout his career, Ryden has been a trusted advisor to high-net-worth individuals and families, crafting bespoke wealth management strategies focused on multigenerational wealth optimization and preservation.

“I joined Wedbush because I believe clients deserve objective, tailored advice,” said Ryden. “As a private, employee-owned firm, we are not beholden to the quarterly earnings demands of public shareholders. That independence allows us to prioritize the client's best interest above all else.”

Chris Mone, Executive Vice President, Head of Wealth Management, added, “Kurt’s previous experiences and client-centric philosophy will further elevate our Wealth Management platform in New York. His ability to deliver highly customized strategies strengthens our advisory capabilities and enhances the level of personalized service we provide. Kurt will play a key role in driving continued growth and deepening client relationships in this important market.”

Ryden holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a BA in Political Science from Haverford College. He is active in his community, having served as a Trustee for Larchmont Avenue Church Preschool, in addition to holding leadership roles with the Kellogg Finance Network and Haverford College.

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush is widely known for providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, clearing, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Pasadena, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology. Securities and Investment Advisory services are offered through Wedbush Securities Inc. Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

Media Inquiries:

Serina Molano

publicrelations@wedbush.com

213-688-4564

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