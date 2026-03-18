Giftify, Inc. Reports 27% Growth in Total Transaction Value to $154.7 Million for Full Year 2025

Gross Profit Rises 18% to $15.5 Million on 380 Basis Point Margin Expansion; Operating Expenses Cut 18% Year-Over-Year

Net Loss Narrows 44% to $10.5 Million as Company Approaches Modified EBITDA Breakeven

SCHAUMBURG, IL, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of CardCash.com, Restaurant.com, and Takeout7.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights:

Gross billings — total transaction value processed through Giftify’s marketplaces — increased 27.1% to $154.7 million, compared to $121.7 million in full year 2024

Gross profit increased 17.9% to $15.5 million, compared to $13.1 million in full year 2024, reflecting growth in both transaction volume and margins

Gross margin expanded to 18.6%, compared to 14.8% in full year 2024, an improvement of 380 basis points

Net loss improved 44.3% to $10.5 million, or $(0.35) per share, compared to $18.8 million, or $(0.73) per share, in full year 2024

Modified EBITDA improved 65.3% to $(1.0) million, compared to $(2.8) million in full year 2024

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 17.0% to $22.9 million from $27.6 million in full year 2024

Total operating expenses decreased 18.0% to $25.9 million from $31.5 million in full year 2024

Net sales were $83.2 million, compared to $88.9 million in full year 2024; the variance reflects a strategic mix shift toward agent transactions recognized on a net commission basis — a change in accounting presentation, not a reduction in transaction activity





Revenue Mix Shift Reflects Strategic Business Model Evolution

While reported net sales for full year 2025 were $83.2 million compared to $88.9 million in full year 2024, this decline primarily reflects an evolving transaction mix rather than a reduction in underlying business activity. The Company’s gross billings — which represent the total dollar value of customer transactions — increased substantially by 27.1% year-over-year to $154.7 million, demonstrating robust marketplace momentum across both the CardCash and Restaurant.com platforms.

The variance between gross billings growth and reported revenue is attributable to an increased proportion of transactions where Giftify acts as an agent rather than a principal. In agent transactions, the Company facilitates the connection between suppliers and customers but does not take inventory risk, and revenue from these transactions is recognized on a net basis representing only Giftify’s commission. Agent transactions represented approximately 6% of net sales in full year 2025, compared to approximately 2% in full year 2024.

Operational Progress and Strategic Initiatives

During full year 2025, Giftify continued to advance several strategic initiatives:

Completed the acquisition of Takeout7, Inc. in May 2025, expanding the Company’s technology offerings to include comprehensive online ordering solutions and AI-powered digital marketing services for independent restaurants through its TakeOut7 and Platr platforms; Takeout7 was subsequently merged into the Company’s Restaurant.com subsidiary in early 2026

Reduced total operating expenses by 18.0% year-over-year while maintaining investment in core growth initiatives, including an increase in advertising spend to $1.1 million from $0.9 million in 2024

Improved gross margin by 380 basis points, driven by disciplined pricing strategies, operational efficiencies, and the favorable impact of an increased proportion of agent transactions carrying lower inventory risk

Strengthened the balance sheet by retiring notes payable during 2025

Amended the revolving line of credit, reducing the required minimum cash collateral from $1.25 million to $1.0 million and maintaining access to up to $7.0 million in borrowing capacity

Generated $154.7 million in gross billings, with CardCash gift card sales accounting for approximately 97% of reported net sales, reflecting strong consumer and business demand for the Company’s secondary gift card exchange platform





Management Commentary

“2025 was a year of meaningful operational progress for Giftify,” said Ketan Thakker, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The growth in our marketplace activity, combined with disciplined expense management, demonstrates that our strategy is working. The shift toward agent-based transactions is a deliberate evolution that improves our capital efficiency and risk profile, and the acquisition and integration of Takeout7 further strengthens our ability to serve restaurant partners with comprehensive technology solutions.”

“We enter 2026 focused on expanding our customer base across both B2C and B2B channels, optimizing our transaction mix, and leveraging our integrated platforms to drive continued progress toward profitability,” concluded Mr. Thakker.

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net sales were $83.2 million compared to $88.9 million in the prior year period. The decline in reported net sales was primarily due to an increased proportion of agent transactions, where revenue is recognized on a net basis. Gross billings — which represent the total dollar value of customer transactions — increased 27.1% year-over-year to $154.7 million, demonstrating strong underlying business momentum.

Gross profit for the full year increased 17.9% to $15.5 million compared to $13.1 million in the prior year period. Gross margin improved to 18.6% from 14.8%, reflecting the Company’s continued focus on optimizing pricing strategies, operational efficiencies, and the favorable impact of an increased proportion of agent transactions.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased $4.7 million to $22.9 million from $27.6 million in the prior year period, primarily due to a $5.2 million reduction in stock-based compensation expense, partially offset by increases in payroll and benefits expenses, marketing and advertising costs, and other general expenses to support business growth.

Total operating expenses decreased 18.0% to $25.9 million from $31.5 million in the prior year period, reflecting the reduction in SG&A as well as lower depreciation of capitalized software costs.

The Company reported a net loss of $10.5 million, or $(0.35) per share, compared to a net loss of $18.8 million, or $(0.73) per share, in the prior year period. The improvement was driven by higher gross profit, reduced stock-based compensation expense, and lower interest expense. Modified EBITDA improved 65.3% to $(1.0) million compared to $(2.8) million in the prior year period.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $3.7 million, including $1.0 million of restricted cash collateral supporting the revolving line of credit. Working capital as of December 31, 2025 was $249,223.





About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. (Nasdaq: GIFT) is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining, and entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com, Restaurant.com, and Takeout7.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales from over 1,100 retailers. Restaurant.com is the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, connecting digital consumers, businesses, and communities by offering thousands of dining, retail, and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Takeout7 is a restaurant technology company offering comprehensive online ordering solutions and AI-powered digital marketing services. For more information, visit www.giftifyinc.com, www.cardcash.com, www.restaurant.com, and www.takeout7.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics

Gross Billings

Gross billings are the total dollar value of customer purchases of goods and services, presented net of customer refunds and order discounts. A significant portion of the Company’s revenue transactions are comprised of sales of discounted merchant gift cards in which the Company collects the transaction price from the customer and remits a portion to third-party suppliers. For these transactions, gross billings differ from net sales reported in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Operations, which is presented net of the merchant’s share of the transaction price. Gross billings are an indicator of the Company’s growth and business performance as they measure the dollar volume of transactions generated through its marketplaces.

Modified EBITDA

In addition to GAAP results, the Company presents Modified EBITDA as a supplemental measure of performance. Modified EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, income from operations, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The Company defines Modified EBITDA as net income (loss), plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and fair value of common stock issued for services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Giftify’s future financial and operational performance, business strategy, growth opportunities, transaction mix optimization, integration of acquisitions, and market position. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in consumer spending patterns; competition in the gift card and restaurant deals markets; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with merchants and corporate clients; successful integration of acquired businesses; our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; our liquidity and ability to raise additional capital; general economic conditions; and other risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Giftify undertakes no obligation to update these statements or to explain the reasons why actual results may differ.

Investor Contact:

Giftify, Inc.

IR@giftifyinc.com

GIFTIFY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $1,000,000 and $1,250,000 at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) $ 3,654,944 $ 4,301,842 Accounts receivable 142,878 164,700 Inventories, net 3,751,549 4,116,180 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 196,104 63,210 Total current assets 7,745,475 8,645,932 Property and equipment, net 443,811 1,089,984 Operating lease right-of- use asset, net 1,088,091 1,406,242 Deposits 68,189 65,556 Intangible assets, net 2,487,822 4,268,332 Goodwill 20,007,670 20,007,670 Total assets $ 31,841,058 $ 35,483,716 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,815,727 $ 1,966,616 Accrued expenses 1,917,961 1,768,607 Customer deposits 2,015 95,000 Deferred revenue 130,376 77,051 Secured revolving line of credit 3,212,935 3,805,080 Convertible promissory note 46,137 43,137 Secured notes payable — related party, net of debt discount of $0 and $4,000, at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively - 2,060,274 Notes payable, current portion 12,240 1,717,632 Operating lease liability, current portion 358,861 316,612 Total current liabilities 7,496,252 11,850,009 Notes payable, net of current portion 651,349 615,000 Deferred income taxes 608,000 1,123,000 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 774,510 1,133,371 Total liabilities 9,530,111 14,721,380 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized; 33,146,517 and 27,021,423 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 33,147 27,015 Additional paid-in-capital 120,713,202 108,679,065 Common stock issuable, 350,843 and 350,843 shares, respectively 350,843 350,843 Accumulated deficit (98,786,245 ) (88,294,587 ) Total stockholders’ equity 22,310,947 20,762,336 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 31,841,058 $ 35,483,716



GIFTIFY, INC. AND SUBSDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net Sales $ 83,181,716 $ 88,934,036 Cost of sales 67,686,362 75,789,255 Gross profit 15,495,354 13,144,781 Operating Expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 22,933,052 27,615,865 Depreciation of capitalized software costs 645,375 1,472,974 Amortization of intangible assets 2,271,673 2,431,668 Total operating expenses 25,850,100 31,520,507 Loss from operations (10,354,746 ) (18,375,726 ) Other expense: Interest income 15,511 - Interest expense (604,759 ) (1,002,354 ) Financing costs (95,000 ) (131,000 ) Other income 38,540 Total other expense, net (645,708 ) (1,133,354 ) Net loss before income tax benefit (11,000,454 ) (19,509,080 ) Income tax benefit 508,796 677,000 Net loss $ (10,491,658 ) $ (18,832,080 ) Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.35 ) $ (0.73 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 29,845,707 25,745,113



GIFTIFY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Year Ended

December 31, 2025 Year Ended

December 31, 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (10,491,658 ) $ (18,832,080 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities Fair value of vested stock options 3,671,565 8,031,289 Fair value of vested restricted common stock 2,055,336 2,681,848 Fair value of common stock issued for services 575,713 771,500 Loss on fair value of common stock issued for settlement of vendor 33,750 135,415 Fair value of common stock issued as financing costs - 131,000 Change in inventory reserve balance (25,000 ) (61,000 ) Depreciation of capitalized software costs 646,173 1,472,974 Right-of-use assets 318,151 304,481 Amortization of intangible assets 2,271,673 2,431,668 Amortization of debt discount 19,000 18,000 Accrued interest (151,190 ) 131,398 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 80,936 (66,170 ) Inventories 389,631 97,093 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (132,894 ) 113,909 Accounts payable (76,389 ) (236,731 ) Accrued expenses 96,401 592,673 Customer deposits (92,985 ) 95,000 Deferred revenue 53,325 (259,945 ) Deferred taxes (515,000 ) (677,000 ) Operating lease liability (316,612 ) (282,861 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,590,074 ) (3,407,539 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash received on acquisition 109,543 - Net cash provided by investing activities 109,543 - CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from line of credit 135,736,042 104,752,474 Repayment of line of credit (136,328,187 ) (107,684,779 ) Proceeds from note payable 985,000 - Repayment of notes payable (2,579,127 ) (26,271 ) Proceeds from notes payable – related party - 1,978,000 Repayment of notes payable – related party (2,000,000 ) - Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of expenses, under at-the-market sale agreement 1,735,406 286,063 Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of expenses, under stock purchase agreement 374,500 200,000 Proceeds from public offering of common stock 478,000 - Proceeds from private offering of common stock 2,431,999 3,021,522 Repayment of acquisition obligation - (500,000 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 833,633 2,027,009 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (646,898 ) (1,380,530 ) Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 4,301,842 5,682,372 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 3,654,944 $ 4,301,842 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Interest paid $ 431,818 $ 704,961 Taxes paid $ 6,204 $ - NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Common shares issued for acquisition $ 609,000 $ - Common shares issued for trade accounts payable $ 108,750 $ 150,000 Issuance of common stock issued for common stock issuable $ - $ 32,500 Accounts receivable from acquisition $ 59,114 $ - Intangible assets from acquisition $ 491,163 $ - Deposits from acquisition $ 2,633 $ - Accounts payable from acquisition $ 500 $ - Accrued expenses from acquisition $ 52,953 $ - Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ - $ 1,395,541



Non-GAAP Financial Measure - Modified EBITDA

In addition to our GAAP results, we present Modified EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure. However, Modified EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, income from operations or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. We define Modified EBITDA as net income (loss), plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and fair value of common stock issued for services.

Management considers our core operating performance to be that which our managers can affect in any particular period through their management of the resources that affect our underlying revenue and profit-generating operations during that period. Non-GAAP adjustments to our results prepared in accordance with GAAP are itemized below. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating Modified EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Modified EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of net loss to Modified EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited):

Year Ended

December 31, 2025 Year Ended

December 31, 2024 Net Loss $ (10,491,658 ) $ (18,832,080 ) Modified EBITDA adjustments: Income taxes (508,796 ) (677,000 ) Interest expense, net 604,759 1,002,354 Financing costs 95,000 131,000 Other income (38,540 ) - Amortization of intangible assets 2,271,673 2,431,668 Amortization of capitalized software costs 645,375 1,472,974 Loss on fair value of stock issued on vendor settlement 33,750 150,000 Bad debt expense 100,810 - Stock option and other noncash compensation 6,302,614 11,484,708 Total Modified EBITDA adjustments 9,506,645 15,995,704 Modified EBITDA $ (985,013 ) $ (2,836,376 )



We present Modified EBITDA because we believe it helps investors and analysts compare our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Modified EBITDA to develop our internal budgets, forecasts, and strategic plan; to analyze the effectiveness of our business strategies and evaluate potential acquisitions; to make compensation decisions; and to communicate with our board of directors regarding our financial performance. Modified EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, which include, among others, the following:

● Modified EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; ● Modified EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; ● Modified EBITDA does not reflect future interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts; and ● Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Modified EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.



