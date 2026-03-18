Satellogic Introduces Merlin Constellation for Daily Global Monitoring at One-Meter Resolution

New Constellation Expands Aleph Observer to Support Persistent Monitoring of Unlimited Locations Worldwide

Merlin Removes the Trade-Off Between Coverage and Resolution That Has Restricted Earth Observation

Supports a Shift from Task-Based Imaging to Continuous Intelligence

Introduces New Commercial Model for Earth Observation that Will Deliver a Persistent Global Intelligence Infrastructure

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a vertically integrated geospatial company delivering high-resolution Earth Observation (EO) at unprecedented scale and economics, today announced Merlin, its latest constellation addition designed to enable daily remapping of the entire planet at one-meter resolution and expand the capabilities of its Aleph Observer persistent monitoring product.

The first Merlin satellite is scheduled to launch in October 2026, with full operational capability expected in the first half of 2027.

Merlin combines daily global coverage with one-meter spatial resolution, a capability that Satellogic believes is not available in Earth observation systems today. This combination is expected to enable entirely new intelligence applications by allowing organizations to monitor activity continuously and cost-effectively on a planetary scale.

“Merlin is designed to solve a fundamental limitation in Earth observation,” said Emiliano Kargieman, CEO and Co-Founder of Satellogic. “Until now, organizations had to choose between global coverage at low resolution or high-resolution monitoring of a limited number of sites. Merlin removes that trade-off and enables persistent monitoring at planetary scale.”

Expanding Aleph Observer to Planetary Scale

Merlin is designed to significantly expand the capabilities of Aleph Observer, Satellogic’s persistent monitoring product. Today, Aleph Observer enables organizations to monitor hundreds to thousands of locations across their areas of interest. With Merlin, that capability extends to an unlimited number of monitored sites.

Customers will be able to monitor millions of locations simultaneously. Some examples include military bases, ports, airports, border crossings, and critical infrastructure. This expands monitoring from hundreds or thousands of sites today to persistent awareness across entire countries and regions. By continuously global remapping the planet, Merlin is also designed to reduce one of the historical constraints in Earth observation: limited access to imaging capacity. Instead of tasking satellites or competing for coverage, users gain continuous access to a global monitoring baseline.

“Aleph Observer was designed to enable persistent monitoring,” Kargieman added. “Merlin expands that capability from thousands of monitored sites to millions, allowing customers to move from periodic observation to continuous awareness.”

Designed for Defense-Grade Monitoring

Merlin is designed for defense and intelligence missions that demand global scale, reliability, and speed. Reliability ensures consistent daily coverage across the planet. Speed enables rapid identification of operational activity and immediate response through real-time alerts.

The constellation combines several capabilities to support this operating model:

Daily global remapping at one-meter resolution

Ten spectral bands aligned with Sentinel-2

AI-first onboard processing of every pixel for classification, object detection and identification

Real-time communications and intelligence alerting

When meaningful activity is detected, inter-satellite communications enable rapid follow-up observations from Satellogic’s broader fleet, allowing higher-resolution collection of events as they unfold.

Merlin is built to meet demanding defense requirements while enabling robust monitoring capabilities for civil government and commercial applications, including environmental monitoring, agriculture and forestry management, infrastructure oversight, and energy network monitoring.

Closing the Monitoring Gap

Many satellite systems capable of frequent global coverage operate at several-meter resolution, which is effective for mapping and broad change detection, but often lacks the detail required to identify human activity. Other high-resolution systems can capture detailed imagery, but are limited to a small number of sites per day, and users have to compete for scarce capacity to access them.

Merlin is designed to close this gap by combining daily global coverage with one-meter resolution, enabling analysts to identify meaningful activity on the ground, including the presence or absence of monitored objects, aircraft movement, vehicle activity, and infrastructure changes across large operational environments. The result is a shift from periodic observation to continuous awareness.

A New Commercial Model for Earth Observation

Instead of purchasing imagery scene by scene, customers can subscribe to persistent monitoring coverage across networks of assets such as airbases, ports, infrastructure systems, or conflict regions.

Through Aleph Observer, organizations define the locations or regions they want to monitor while Satellogic’s constellation continuously delivers updated observations.

“With Merlin empowering Aleph Observer, Earth observation moves beyond collecting satellite images,” said Kargieman. “It becomes continuous intelligence. We are building a persistent global intelligence infrastructure.”

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is building a scalable, fully automated EO platform with the ability, when scaled, to remap the entire planet with an optimal balance of frequency and resolution at unprecedented unit economics, providing accessible and affordable solutions for our customers.

Satellogic’s mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform of high-resolution images to help solve the world’s most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at unparalleled value.

With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point. To learn more, please visit: http://www.satellogic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intends”, “may”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “should”, “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Satellogic’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Satellogic. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Satellogic. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to generate revenue as expected, including due to challenges created by macroeconomic concerns, geopolitical uncertainty (e.g., trade relationships), financial market fluctuations and related factors, (ii) our ability to effectively market and sell our EO services and to convert contracted revenues and our pipeline of potential contracts into actual revenues, (iii) risks related to the secured convertible notes, (iv) the potential loss of one or more of our largest customers, (v) the considerable time and expense related to our sales efforts and the length and unpredictability of our sales cycle, (vi) risks and uncertainties associated with defense-related contracts, (vii) risk related to our pricing structure, (viii) our ability to scale production of our satellites as planned, (ix) unforeseen risks, challenges and uncertainties related to our expansion into new business lines, (x) our dependence on third parties, including SpaceX, to transport and launch our satellites into space, (xi) our reliance on third-party vendors and manufacturers to build and provide certain satellite components, products, or services and the inability of these vendors and manufacturers to meet our needs, (xii) our dependence on ground station and cloud-based computing infrastructure operated by third pirates for value-added services, and any errors, disruption, performance problems, or failure in their or our operational infrastructure, (xiii) risk related to certain minimum service requirements in our customer contracts, (xiv) market acceptance of our EO services and our dependence upon our ability to keep pace with the latest technological advances, including those related to artificial intelligence and machine learning, (xv) our ability to identify suitable acquisition candidates or consummate acquisitions on acceptable terms, or our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, (xvi) competition for EO services, (xvii) challenges with international operations or unexpected changes to the regulatory environment in certain markets, (xviii) unknown defects or errors in our products, (xix) risk related to the capital-intensive nature of our business and our ability to raise adequate capital to finance our business strategies, (xx) uncertainties beyond our control related to the production, launch, commissioning, and/or operation of our satellites and related ground systems, software and analytic technologies, (xxi) the failure of the market for EO services to achieve the growth potential we expect, (xxii) risks related to our satellites and related equipment becoming impaired, (xxiii) risks related to the failure of our satellites to operate as intended, (xxiv) production and launch delays, launch failures, and damage or destruction to our satellites during launch, (xxv) the impact of natural disasters, unusual or prolonged unfavorable weather conditions, epidemic outbreaks, terrorist acts and geopolitical events (including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, in the Gaza Strip and the Red Sea region) on our business and satellite launch schedules and (xxvi) the anticipated benefits of the domestication may not materialize. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Satellogic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed or to be filed by Satellogic from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Satellogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Satellogic can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Contacts

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