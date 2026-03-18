Amaze to Showcase Future of Creator-Powered Commerce at Shoptalk Spring 2026

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”), a leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced it will showcase its vision for the future of shopping experiences at Shoptalk Spring 2026 , one of the retail industry's leading events. The conference will take place March 24-26, 2026, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, with Amaze exhibiting at booth MM110.

The booth experience will highlight The Food Channel as a destination where culinary creators can build audiences and monetize through products, recipes, and shoppable content. Shoptalk attendees can visit the Amaze booth to see live demonstrations, explore The Food Channel experience, and learn how creator-powered commerce is reshaping how products are discovered and sold.

“Food is one of the most powerful ways creators connect with audiences,” said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. “By pairing compelling culinary content with real-time shopping, we’re showing how inspiration can quickly turn into commerce.”

Amaze will unveil a first look at what is coming next—introducing a new wave of innovation, a new operating system for the creator economy designed to expand how creators and brands connect, create, and monetize. Additional details will be announced during Shoptalk.

Brands attending Shoptalk are encouraged to visit Amaze’s booth (MM110) or contact Marketing@amaze.co to schedule a meeting and learn more.

For more information about Shoptalk Spring 2026, including registration details, visit the official Shoptalk website .

For investor information, please contact IR@amaze.co



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About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co .