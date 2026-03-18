CDT Equity Stockholders Approve All Proposals at Special Meeting, Positioning the Company for Next Phase of Growth

NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDT Equity Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) (“CDT” or the “Company”) today announced that all proposals put forth at the Special Meeting of Stockholders of CDT, held on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, were duly passed by the stockholders.

“Following the successful passing of all the proposals at yesterday’s Special Meeting, CDT Equity continues to transform through its $123M investment in Sarborg, the continued expansion of its IP portfolio, potential access to significant new capital and a carefully controlled annual overhead of less than $8 million,” said Dr. Andrew Regan, Chief Executive Officer. “Utilizing cutting edge AI and an algorithmic approach, CDT can complete analysis on more than 3,000 diseases in a matter of hours, that might conventionally have taken pharma companies up to 5 years. It’s a breakthrough in drug re-purposing that uniquely positions the Company through a novel approach, which combined with CDT’s focus on developing IP is expected to revolutionize the approach of pharmaceutical companies. CDT Equity is now moving to a phase of out-license deals with disease specific partners and funds.”

For further information or to discuss potential partnership opportunities, please contact the Company at info@cdtequity.com.

About CDT Equity Inc.

CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ: CDT) is a data-driven biopharmaceutical development company focused on identifying, enhancing, and advancing high-potential therapeutic assets through scientific innovation and strategic partnerships. Originally established as Conduit Pharmaceuticals, the company has evolved into a broader, more agile platform that leverages artificial intelligence, solid-form chemistry, and efficient asset repositioning to accelerate the development of novel treatments. Looking ahead, CDT is committed to creating shareholder value through licensing, strategic M&A, and positioning the company as a platform for transformative innovation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding CDT's future results of operations and financial position, CDT's business strategy, prospective product candidates, product approvals, research and development cost timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated studies and business endeavors with third parties, and future results of current and anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the effect that the reverse stock split may have on the price of the Company’s common stock; the ability or inability to maintain the listing of CDT's securities on Nasdaq; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination completed in September 2023, which may be affected by, among other things, competition; the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risks that CDT's product candidates in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable authorities on a timely basis or at all; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that CDT may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties identified in other filings made by CDT with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, CDT operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond CDT's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, CDT assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. CDT gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Investors

CDT Equity Inc.

Info@cdtequity.com