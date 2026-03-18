Recreatives Ind. (OTC: RECX) Expands Dealer Network with New Dealers in 2026

BRADENTON, Fla., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recreatives Industries, Inc. (OTC: RECX) (“Recreatives” or the “Company”), manufacturer of the legendary MAX 6x6 Amphibious All-Terrain Vehicles, announces the addition of Cart Guys Inc., located in Gastonia, North Carolina, and Globalsoft Equipment in Rochester, New York, as authorized MAX ATV dealers.

Cart Guys Inc. represents the second new dealer added in 2026, following the recent onboarding of Globalsoft Equipment in Rochester, New York, operating as Global MAX ATV. With these additions, the Company’s U.S. dealer network has expanded to a total of nine locations.

The MAX brand historically supported a dealer network of more than 200 active locations across North America. Management believes this established footprint highlights the long-term scalability of the platform as the Company works to rebuild and expand its dealer network.

The Company continues to execute on its strategy of building a high-quality, geographically expanding dealer network, supporting growing demand across recreational, hunting, and commercial applications.

MAX ATVs are already being deployed in commercial environments, including use by aqua management companies and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, while continuing to serve a strong base of recreational and hunting customers. Management believes upcoming models, including the MAX 4 and Buffalo, will further expand the Company’s reach into utility, industrial, and commercial markets.

“Expanding our dealer network is a core priority as we continue building momentum behind the MAX brand,” said Andrew Lapp, CEO of Recreatives Industries. “Adding Cart Guys in North Carolina, along with Globalsoft Equipment in New York, strengthens our regional coverage and positions us to better serve customers across key markets.”

With MAX 2 production underway and additional models planned for summer 2026 introduction, the Company continues to align its dealer network with both current sales activity and upcoming product expansion.

During the week, the Company also received a truckload delivery of vehicle bodies to support continued MAX 2 production following the completion of its initial production run. In parallel, Recreatives Industries is converting the current MAX 4 and Buffalo molds into its 3D CAD system in preparation for initial production of next-generation vehicle bodies.

This expansion supports Recreatives Industries’ broader strategy of increasing market presence, improving customer access, and building a scalable distribution network aligned with both current production and future growth.

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To learn more about MAX ATVs and for general inquiries, visit www.maxatvs.com or contact 1-800-255-2511.

About Recreatives Industries, Inc.

RECREATIVES INDUSTRIES, INC. ("RECX") is the manufacturer of MAX amphibious six-wheel-drive (6x6) all-terrain vehicles (www.maxatvs.com), originally manufactured by Recreatives Industries Inc. of Buffalo, NY, from 1970 to 2013. RECX is continuing MAX's brand legacy of 53 years by relaunching the entire MAX ATV product line from existing, proven designs, which will ensure a rapid re-entry into the global ATV and UTV. Beyond traditional MAX ATV production, RECX plans to diversify its product line by introducing new vehicles and products to market in a compressed timeframe. The company's planned diversification includes larger eight-wheeled vehicles (8x8) as well as electric vehicle (EV) drivetrains to draw on recent advancements in battery and drive motor technology, which make fitment in smaller vehicles possible. RECX management believes that electric vehicles can ultimately offer performance that exceeds that of the traditional mechanical transmissions that most all-terrain vehicles employ.

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be canceled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC "). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act, and Securities Exchange Act.

CONTACT:

Recreatives Industries, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@recreatives.com

1-800-255-2511

www.recreatives.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c756af52-906f-4704-bfa7-3a38437506a8