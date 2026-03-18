env zero and CloudQuery Announce Merger to Create the Industry’s First Unified Cloud Intelligence Platform

BOSTON, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- env zero (envzero.com), the leader in Infrastructure as Code (IaC) management and governance, and CloudQuery (cloudquery.io), the leading cloud asset management platform, today announced the successful close of their merger. The combined company will operate under the env zero brand, creating a powerhouse in the cloud operations space.

The merger addresses a critical gap in the market: Modern cloud teams struggle with infrastructure that exists outside Infrastructure as Code. Automation platforms can’t see it, and discovery tools can’t safely fix it. By combining CloudQuery’s complete cloud asset inventory with env zero’s infrastructure automation engine, we’re creating a new kind of platform—one that continuously discovers everything running in your cloud and automatically brings it to its desired state.

A Unified Vision from Day 0 to Day N

IaC manages what teams intend to deploy. Asset tools show what already exists. But cloud teams still lack a system that connects the two. The combination of env zero and CloudQuery will change that, combining infrastructure automation with complete cloud asset intelligence to manage the entire lifecycle of cloud infrastructure, from Day 0 provisioning to Day N operations.

“We kept hearing the same thing from customers: visibility without action and action without context both fall short. Customers need visibility, context, and action working together in one place, and that is exactly what we are giving them,” said Steve Corndell, CEO of the new env zero. “By bringing CloudQuery’s data capabilities into env zero, we’re giving platform engineers a complete solution to manage reliable, secure, and cost-effective cloud environments—from the first line of code through the entire lifecycle.”

Leadership and Innovation

The combined company will be led by Steve Corndell as Chief Executive Officer. Yevgeny Pats, Founder and CEO of CloudQuery, will join the leadership team as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the new env zero, overseeing the integration of the two technologies and driving the future product roadmap.

“CloudQuery was built to solve the visibility problem inherent in modern cloud infrastructure,” said Yevgeny Pats. “Joining env zero allows us to close the loop between knowing what exists and taking action on it. Together, we are building an autonomous system that doesn't just tell you what you have in the cloud, but ensures it stays reliable and compliant automatically.”

The combined company is also proud to welcome industry veteran Oved Lourie as Field CTO, a role purpose-built to keep customer voice at the center of the platform's evolution, ensuring that what gets built is exactly what the market demands.

The Evolution of Platform Engineering: Closing the Operational Gap

The merger arrives as the industry reaches a critical tipping point. Platform Engineering has rapidly evolved from a niche discipline into the vital intersection of Security, Compliance, FinOps, and Performance Management, and the stakes have never been higher.

Enterprises are now leveraging foundational models to accelerate the SDLC by an order of magnitude, collapsing the time between ideation and production. But speed without governance is exposure. Historically siloed security, compliance, FinOps, and performance functions can no longer keep up, creating compounding risk at exactly the moment organizations can least afford it. The new env zero fills this gap, merging the predictive power of IaC governance with the real-time clarity of asset management to give platform teams the control plane that AI-accelerated development demands.

“The 'Operational Gap' is the space between what you intended to build and what is actually running in the cloud,” added Steve Corndell. “As foundational models push code to production faster than ever before, that gap becomes a liability. By combining our IaC expertise with CloudQuery's context-rich insights, we are giving Platform Engineering teams a single pane of glass to manage security, compliance, cost and performance simultaneously. We aren't just helping teams deploy; we are helping them run their entire cloud operation autonomously.”

The merger officially closed on March 12. Customers of both platforms can expect continued support for existing services with an accelerated roadmap for integrated features. Executives from the new env zero will be available for meetings at KubeCon Europe 2026, in Amsterdam, upon request.

About env zero

env zero is the leader in cloud governance for Infrastructure-as-Code, helping enterprises deliver infrastructure at the speed and scale required for the AI era. The env zero Cloud Governance Platform unifies automation, governance, and intelligent guardrails into a single control plane, enabling platform teams to codify, standardize, and secure infrastructure across any cloud or IaC framework including Terraform, OpenTofu, Pulumi, CloudFormation, Terragrunt, and Kubernetes. Founded in 2018, the company partners with global innovators such as PayPal, Broadcom, Paramount, and MongoDB to accelerate innovation without sacrificing compliance or control.

About CloudQuery

CloudQuery is a cloud asset management platform that transforms cloud infrastructure into searchable, actionable data. Founded in 2021, It is used by security and platform teams at Fortune 100 banks, global technology companies, and fast-moving FinTechs to manage complex, multi-cloud footprints at scale.