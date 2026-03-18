Foresight Raises $US25 Million to Close the Execution Gap in the Global Infrastructure Supercycle

LONDON and NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight , the AI-powered project delivery platform for large-scale infrastructure, today announced it has raised $US25 million in Series A funding led by Macquarie Capital Venture Capital, with participation from, seed investor Creandum , as well as ISAI Build (Bouygues group VC fund managed by ISAI), i2bf Global Ventures and Somersault Ventures . The funding will accelerate Foresight’s product development, team expansion and global go-to-market as demand intensifies across AI infrastructure, power, defense, advanced manufacturing, energy and mobility.

The round comes at a time when unprecedented levels of capital are flowing into complex infrastructure programs—from hyperscale data centers and power generation to advanced manufacturing and defense. These programs are growing larger, more power-dense and more interdependent, relying on multi-billion-dollar delivery schedules and global supply chains. In this environment, small execution failures compound quickly into schedule slippage, cost escalation and delayed revenue activation.

Independent research indicates that nearly 90 percent of large-scale infrastructure projects are delivered late or over budget. In AI infrastructure specifically, delays directly affect capacity activation, financing costs, customer commitments and competitive positioning.

Foresight was built to close this gap.

“The scale of capital now committed to infrastructure is historic, but capital alone doesn’t build anything on time,” said Igor Shifrin , Co-Founder and CEO of Foresight. “Foresight replaces fragmented oversight with predictive control—giving owners forward-looking visibility into risk and the ability to intervene before delays materialize. This funding allows us to scale globally and support the next generation of infrastructure delivery.”

Gary Munitz , Global Co-Head of Macquarie Capital Venture Capital, said: “Macquarie Capital Venture Capital seeks to partner with high-growth, early-stage software companies that drive innovation within their sectors. We invested in Foresight because of its potential to transform the operating model for how complex projects are delivered. Delivery discipline is crucial in a market where delays directly impact returns, and Foresight provides project owners with the clarity and control to maintain a competitive edge.”

“Delays in major projects are not rare events caused by black swans,” said Dr. Atif Ansar , Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Foresight. “They are systemic, driven by small, compounding execution failures and predictable human biases in planning and decision-making. My research at Oxford has spent years quantifying this problem. Foresight is the first platform that operationalizes these insights, giving every level of the organization, from C-suite to field, the tools to see risk early and act on it.”

Platform and Traction

Foresight’s Predictive Project Delivery platform operates as a unified AI control system purpose-built for complex infrastructure programs. It establishes a reliable baseline schedule in days rather than months, continuously validates real-world progress against plan, integrates execution signals across stakeholders and forecasts risk early enough for decisive intervention.

Customers using Foresight report:

2x more accurate completion forecasts compared to traditional bottom-up schedules

compared to traditional bottom-up schedules 30 percent reduction in overruns by identifying delay drivers before escalation

by identifying delay drivers before escalation Portfolio-level visibility across concurrent builds, enabling owners to manage risk across entire programs rather than project by project



Use of Funds

Foresight will use the Series A to deepen its product capabilities, expand its engineering and go-to-market teams and accelerate international growth to meet rising demand across key verticals. The company plans to extend its platform into adjacent infrastructure sectors—including power, defense and advanced manufacturing—where the same execution challenges apply at even greater scale.

About Foresight

Foresight is a predictive project delivery platform built for high-complexity, capital-intensive infrastructure programs. Designed for environments such as hyperscale data centers and advanced industrial facilities, it replaces static schedules and backward-looking reports with a continuously updated control system aligned to a single source of truth. By validating progress, integrating execution data and forecasting risk early, Foresight enables asset owners and operators to protect capital, accelerate time-to-revenue and deliver infrastructure with greater certainty. The company has raised $25 million in Series A funding led by Macquarie Capital Venture Capital. Founded in 2018, Foresight operates globally from New York, London and Tel Aviv.

For more information, visit https://www.foresight.works/

About Macquarie Capital Venture Capital

Macquarie Capital is the advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group. It encompasses corporate advisory, a full spectrum of capital solutions, including capital raising services from equity, debt and private capital markets and principal investments from Macquarie’s balance sheet.

Macquarie Capital Venture Capital (MCVC) is the venture unit within Macquarie Capital. MCVC has over 30 years’ experience providing expertise and capital to early-stage software companies, leveraging the strength of Macquarie’s balance sheet to lead funding rounds across a company’s full lifecycle. The team focuses on companies headquartered in Australia, Israel, the United Kingdom and continental Europe that are driving innovation in cybersecurity, compliance, regulatory technology, and artificial intelligence. Visit Macquarie Capital Venture Capital’s website to learn more.

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