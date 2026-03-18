FRP Rebar Market to Surpass USD 2,091.80 Million by 2035, Owing to Demand for Corrosion-Resistant and Durable Construction Materials | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FRP Rebar Market size was valued at USD 666.33 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2091.80 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.06% over the forecast period of 2026–2035.

The growth of the market is driven by increasing infrastructure spending, government mandates for durable construction materials, and industry expectations for long-lasting and low-maintenance reinforcement alternatives.

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The U.S. FRP Rebar Market is estimated at USD 213.33 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 668.58 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.35%.

The U.S. represents the largest single-country market for FRP rebar, primarily driven by mandatory repair programs for aging transportation infrastructure, federal sustainability mandates for bridges and highways, and a well-developed construction technology ecosystem.

Rising Infrastructure Investment and Government Mandates for Durable Construction Materials Boost Market Growth Globally

The implementation of long-term infrastructure plans, 21st-century construction act requirements, and ASTM/ACI compliance standards for increased structural material durability and construction sustainability are the main factors driving the growth of the FRP rebar market share, along with government regulatory support. The market's foundation, the penetration of glass fiber and carbon fiber rebar applications, and the expansion of the global market share are all being driven by these requirements for the use of composite materials and non-metallic reinforcement solutions.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Fiber Type

The glass fiber segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 62.45% in 2025, owing to its cost-effectiveness, wide commercial availability globally. In comparison, the carbon fiber segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 13.28% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing demand from high-performance civil and aerospace-grade structural applications globally.

By Diameter

By 2025, the 10–20 MM diameter segment contributed the largest revenue share of 54.37% due to its versatile application suitability across bridge decks, highway slabs, and commercial building foundations. The less than 10 MM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 12.18% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for fine-diameter composite reinforcement in prefabricated concrete panels and thin-slab applications.

By Resin Type

Vinyl ester resin accounted for the largest share of the FRP rebar market with about 55.62%, owing to its outstanding chemical resistance in alkaline concrete environments globally. In addition, it is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 11.73% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as contractors, engineers, and infrastructure owners seek durable composite reinforcement systems globally.

By Application

The highways, bridges and buildings segment comprised the largest share and was estimated at approximately 58.24% in 2025 as this application category represents the largest volume demand for FRP rebar on a national level driven by federal and state infrastructure rehabilitation programs. In terms of use case, the marine infrastructures segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 12.84% during the forecast period 2026–2035, as ports, jetties, seawalls, and offshore platforms are high-value use cases for FRP rebar because of the saltwater corrosion issues that severely shorten the effective service life of traditional steel reinforcement.

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Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the FRP rebar market with a CAGR of 13.14%, as awareness about composite construction materials, government infrastructure investment programs, and construction industry modernization in high-growth developing nations are accelerating demand.

North America held the largest revenue share of over 34.58% in 2025 of the FRP rebar market due to an established construction technology ecosystem, stringent federal requirements for infrastructure material performance, and increased contractor and owner awareness regarding the lifecycle advantages of composite reinforcement.

Key Players:

Dextra Group

Pultron Composites

Pultrall Inc.

Schöck Bauteile GmbH

Sireg Geotech S.r.l.

Hughes Brothers, Inc.

Neuvokas Corporation

Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar LLC

Marshall Composite Technologies LLC

Armastek

TUF-Bar Inc.

Owens Corning

ARC Insulations & Insulator Ltd.

Jindal Advanced Materials

FiReP Group

Fibrolux GmbH

BP Composites Ltd.

Röchling Group

Hebei Yulong Composite Material Co., Ltd.

SKD Composites

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, Dextra Group partnered with ACI's NEx Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials through its Saudi Arabian affiliate ICSC, aiming to accelerate standardization and adoption of GFRP rebar across global construction markets and deepen institutional credibility for non-metallic reinforcement solutions.

In March 2025, Pultron Composites reported the successful deployment of its Mateenbar GFRP rebar in the construction of a reinforced concrete breakwater at Tauranga Bridge Marina in New Zealand, demonstrating the product's performance in marine and tidal infrastructure applications.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Adoption & Specification Metrics – helps you understand project-level adoption trends, procurement rates, fiber type utilization (GFRP, CFRP, BFRP, AFRP), and contractor satisfaction benchmarks across infrastructure segments.

– helps you understand project-level adoption trends, procurement rates, fiber type utilization (GFRP, CFRP, BFRP, AFRP), and contractor satisfaction benchmarks across infrastructure segments. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Metrics – helps you evaluate adherence to key standards such as ASTM D7957, ACI 440, and ISO 10406, along with integration into structural design codes and future regulatory harmonization trends.

– helps you evaluate adherence to key standards such as ASTM D7957, ACI 440, and ISO 10406, along with integration into structural design codes and future regulatory harmonization trends. Manufacturing & Operational Efficiency Metrics – helps you assess production lead times, cost efficiency, pultrusion performance, and fiber alignment quality, along with lifecycle cost savings and ROI compared to traditional steel rebar.

– helps you assess production lead times, cost efficiency, pultrusion performance, and fiber alignment quality, along with lifecycle cost savings and ROI compared to traditional steel rebar. Material Performance & Durability Metrics – helps you analyze failure incidence rates, bond strength, surface treatment adoption, and long-term durability perceptions among structural engineers.

– helps you analyze failure incidence rates, bond strength, surface treatment adoption, and long-term durability perceptions among structural engineers. Structural Integration & Monitoring Metrics – helps you identify the extent of integration with structural health monitoring systems and advanced infrastructure performance tracking technologies.

– helps you identify the extent of integration with structural health monitoring systems and advanced infrastructure performance tracking technologies. Sustainability & Future Compliance Trends – helps you uncover alignment with sustainable construction standards and evolving compliance requirements driving the adoption of corrosion-resistant and long-life reinforcement materials.

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