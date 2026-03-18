Vessel Sealing Devices Market Size to Reach USD 4.49 Billion by 2035; Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries and Advanced Energy-Based Surgical Technologies Driving Market Growth – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vessel Sealing Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Vessel Sealing Devices Market size is estimated at USD 1.93 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.49 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.83% over 2026-2035. The increasing use of cutting-edge energy-based surgical instruments in both open and minimally invasive surgical procedures is propelling the expansion of the global vascular sealing devices market.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025 : USD 1.93 Billion

: USD 1.93 Billion Market Size by 2035 : USD 4.49 Billion

: USD 4.49 Billion CAGR : 8.83% from 2026 to 2035

: 8.83% from 2026 to 2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

Get a Sample Report of Vessel Sealing Devices Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7478

The U.S. Vessel Sealing Devices Market is estimated at USD 0.71 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.63 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.65% over 2026-2035. Due to its sophisticated healthcare system, huge volume of surgical procedures, and early adoption of cutting-edge medical technologies, the United States leads the market.

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries to Drive Market Growth Globally

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the worldwide vessel sealing devices market is the rising demand for less invasive operations. Reduced postoperative discomfort, quicker healing, less scarring, and shorter hospital stays are just a few of the many benefits of these operations. In laparoscopic and robotic-assisted procedures, when accuracy and efficient hemostasis are crucial, vessel sealing devices are indispensable. To improve operational efficiency and reduce complications, surgeons are depending more and more on sophisticated energy-based instruments. Global surgical volumes are also rising due to the aging population and the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses that call for surgery.

Major Players Listed in this Report:

Medtronic plc

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

Olympus Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

CONMED Corporation

Integra LifeSciences

Boston Scientific Corporation

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

OmniGuide Holdings

Microline Surgical

BOWA-electronic GmbH

KLS Martin Group

Teleflex Incorporated

Richard Wolf GmbH

Zimmer Biomet

Cook Medical

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The laparoscopic surgery segment held the largest market share of approximately 57.36% in 2025, due to the widespread use of handheld vessel sealing tools in various surgical procedures. Generators are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.12% during the forecast period driven by increasing demand for advanced energy systems that provide consistent power output and improved safety features.

By Application

The laparoscopic surgery segment held the largest market share of approximately 57.36% in 2025, driven by the increasing adoption of minimally invasive techniques across various surgical specialties. General surgery is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% supported by increasing surgical volumes and expanding applications of vessel sealing devices in routine procedures.

By End Use

Hospitals & specialty clinics dominated the market with a share of 64.18% in 2025, owing to the high volume of surgical procedures and availability of advanced medical infrastructure. Ambulatory surgical centers are expected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 9.38%, due to the increasing shift towards outpatient procedures and cost-effective surgical solutions.

Need Any Customization Research on Vessel Sealing Devices Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7478

Vessel Sealing Devices Market Segmentation

By Product

Instruments

Generators

Accessories

By Application

Laparoscopic Surgery

General Surgery

By End-use

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, with a CAGR of 9.67%, driven by rapid healthcare infrastructure development, increasing surgical volumes, and rising adoption of advanced medical technologies.

North America held the largest market share of 42.85% in 2025, attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of innovative surgical technologies, and strong presence of leading medical device manufacturers.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Medtronic received FDA clearance for its next-generation LigaSure™ XP sealing device, featuring enhanced jaw design for improved dissection and sealing in tight anatomical spaces, further solidifying its leadership in energy surgery.

, Medtronic received FDA clearance for its next-generation LigaSure™ XP sealing device, featuring enhanced jaw design for improved dissection and sealing in tight anatomical spaces, further solidifying its leadership in energy surgery. In November 2024, Ethicon launched a new HARMONIC™ 7 Shears with adaptive tissue technology, which automatically tunes energy delivery for optimal cutting and sealing speed across various tissue types, improving surgical efficiency.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PROCEDURE VOLUME ANALYSIS & DEMAND FORECAST METRICS – helps you understand surgical procedure volumes across specialties, adoption in minimally invasive versus open surgeries, and future growth trends driving device demand.

– helps you understand surgical procedure volumes across specialties, adoption in minimally invasive versus open surgeries, and future growth trends driving device demand. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE LANDSCAPE METRICS – helps you evaluate global approvals (FDA, CE Mark), adherence to surgical safety standards, and reimbursement policies impacting market entry and adoption.

– helps you evaluate global approvals (FDA, CE Mark), adherence to surgical safety standards, and reimbursement policies impacting market entry and adoption. TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you uncover advancements in energy-based technologies (bipolar, ultrasonic, hybrid), integration with robotic-assisted systems, and emerging innovations in precision sealing.

– helps you uncover advancements in energy-based technologies (bipolar, ultrasonic, hybrid), integration with robotic-assisted systems, and emerging innovations in precision sealing. CLINICAL OUTCOMES & SURGICAL PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you assess improvements in operating time, blood loss reduction, hemostasis effectiveness, and post-operative complication rates.

– helps you assess improvements in operating time, blood loss reduction, hemostasis effectiveness, and post-operative complication rates. SURGEON PREFERENCE & USABILITY INSIGHTS – helps you analyze device usability trends and surgeon adoption patterns influencing purchasing decisions.

– helps you analyze device usability trends and surgeon adoption patterns influencing purchasing decisions. INVESTMENT & STRATEGIC ACTIVITY METRICS – helps you track M&A activity, R&D investments, partnerships with hospitals, and expansion strategies in emerging markets.

Vessel Sealing Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.93 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 4.49 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.83% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Purchase Single User PDF of Vessel Sealing Devices Market Report (20% Discount): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7478

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Vessel Sealing Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Product

6. Vessel Sealing Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Application

7. Vessel Sealing Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End-use

8. Vessel Sealing Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Analyst Recommendations

11. Assumptions

12. Disclaimer

13. Appendix

Browse Other Reports

Electrosurgical Devices Market Report

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Report

Laparoscopy Instruments Market Report

Surgical Staplers Market Report

Surgical Sutures Market Report

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.