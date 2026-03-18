MACOM’s Microwave and Optical Comprehensive Solutions on Display at SATShow Week 2026

LOWELL, Mass., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, will showcase its latest RF and optoelectronics solutions for satellite communications (SATCOM) at Booth 1637, during SATShow Week, taking place March 24 to 26, 2026 in Washington, D.C. These solutions can enable higher frequency bands, improved power efficiency and more scalable architectures, which are critical to next-generation satellite networks.

MACOM will host live demonstrations highlighting advanced semiconductor and optical technologies designed to support the evolving SATCOM needs, including direct-to-device, high frequency RF and optical connectivity solutions. With more than seven decades of experience serving the space industry, MACOM continues to expand its product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities to address growing demand for satellite Broadband, next generation communications services and advanced space missions.

Featured Demonstrations and Technology Highlights:

High-Power L and S-Band Direct to Device (D2D) Transmit/Receive: This demonstration features our receive-side line up (MAAL-011078 and MAAL-011314) along with our transmit-side line up (driver amplifier MAAM-011395 and power amplifier MAPC-A1109) designed to support satellite communication applications. The transmit lineup features 1 W of output power, >40 dB gain and >40% efficiency, and wide bandwidth utilizing MACOM PURE CARBIDE® GaN technology. The receive lineup features 0.5 dB NF, >40 dB gain, and low power consumption.

This demonstration features our receive-side line up (MAAL-011078 and MAAL-011314) along with our transmit-side line up (driver amplifier MAAM-011395 and power amplifier MAPC-A1109) designed to support satellite communication applications. The transmit lineup features 1 W of output power, >40 dB gain and >40% efficiency, and wide bandwidth utilizing MACOM PURE CARBIDE® GaN technology. The receive lineup features 0.5 dB NF, >40 dB gain, and low power consumption. Ka-Band Power Amplifiers: This demonstration showcases a 25W GaN-on-SiC power amplifier, CMPA2H3B025D, supporting Ka-band SATCOM applications from 27 - 31 GHz. Offered in bare die form as well as in a pure-copper based flange package, the CMPA2H3B025 delivers high power, efficiency and linearity. This is an ideal solution for satellite BUCS and SSPAs.

This demonstration showcases a 25W GaN-on-SiC power amplifier, CMPA2H3B025D, supporting Ka-band SATCOM applications from 27 - 31 GHz. Offered in bare die form as well as in a pure-copper based flange package, the CMPA2H3B025 delivers high power, efficiency and linearity. This is an ideal solution for satellite BUCS and SSPAs. Linearized Q-Band Power Amplifier (PA): MACOM will demonstrate a linearized Q-Band GaN MMIC power amplifier that delivers substantial improvements in linear output power and efficiency through advanced analog linearization techniques. This capability can enable higher data-rate RF transmission with reduced power dissipation, addressing the stringent performance demands for next generation satellite data links.

MACOM will demonstrate a linearized Q-Band GaN MMIC power amplifier that delivers substantial improvements in linear output power and efficiency through advanced analog linearization techniques. This capability can enable higher data-rate RF transmission with reduced power dissipation, addressing the stringent performance demands for next generation satellite data links. Free Space Optical (FSO) and RF-over-Fiber (RFoF): Showcasing a variety of components supporting both FSO and fiber-based optical links. Highlights include transport architectures for optical SATCOM (ground-to-ground, ground-to-satellite and satellite-to-satellite) featuring static hardware, components and system diagrams.

Showcasing a variety of components supporting both FSO and fiber-based optical links. Highlights include transport architectures for optical SATCOM (ground-to-ground, ground-to-satellite and satellite-to-satellite) featuring static hardware, components and system diagrams. SATCOM RF and Microwave Components: MACOM’s booth will feature a wide range of RF devices to support Ku- and Ka-Band SATCOM applications. Solutions include GaAs and GaN PAs, gain blocks, low noise amplifiers and linearizers, as well as a variety of switches, mixers, attenuators and power shifters based on GaAs, silicon-on-insulator (SOI) and diode technologies. Together, these components can enable high performance scalable architectures for next generation satellite payloads and ground infrastructure.



SATShow Week 2026 Information: Venue: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 24: 10:00 am to 5:45 pm Wednesday, March 25: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm Thursday, March 26: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm For more information about SATShow Week 2026, visit https://www.satshow.com/

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Industrial and Defense, Data Center and Telecommunications industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Company Contact:

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

Stephen Ferranti

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

P: 978-656-2977

E: stephen.ferranti@macom.com