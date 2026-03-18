Phlow Corp. Appoints Dawn Von Rohr as Chief Operating Officer to Advance Domestic Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Richmond, Virginia, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phlow Corp., a leading American advanced pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced that Dawn Von Rohr has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO). Von Rohr will oversee Phlow’s operations, manufacturing execution, and strategic growth initiatives as the company continues expanding its advanced pharmaceutical development and manufacturing infrastructure in the United States to strengthen secure domestic production of medicines and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).



The appointment reflects Phlow’s continued investment in experienced, world-class operational leadership as the company scales its platform to strengthen domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing, support a more resilient supply chain, and advance pharmaceutical sovereignty.

“Phlow was founded with a bold purpose to create the future of how medicines are made in America,” said Eric S. Edwards, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Phlow. “As we continue scaling our advanced development and manufacturing capabilities, as well as supporting the U.S. Government’s essential medicine programs and biopharma customers with their own reshoring initiatives, Dawn brings the operational leadership, extensive experience in API manufacturing, and global manufacturing expertise needed to scale our platform and help bring medicines to life in America.”

Von Rohr brings more than 30 years of deep experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing, global supply chain operations, and operational leadership across the life sciences industry. Most recently, she served as President of the Life Sciences Division at Pace Life Sciences, where she led a network of nine facilities supporting pharmaceutical customers through analytical services, formulation development, and manufacturing support.



Prior to Pace Life Sciences, Von Rohr held senior leadership roles at Curia Global, including Senior Vice President of Strategy and Head of Global API Operations, spanning multiple manufacturing sites across the U.S., Europe, and India. She spent more than two decades at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, where she served as Vice President and General Manager of Global APIs. Her overall career experience includes scaling complex manufacturing operations, leading large capital investment projects, optimizing global supply chains, and delivering sustained growth across pharmaceutical product portfolios.

“Phlow represents an extraordinary opportunity to help shape the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing in America,” said Dawn Von Rohr, Chief Operating Officer of Phlow. “The company has built a powerful platform that combines scientific expertise, advanced manufacturing infrastructure, and technology-driven innovation to strengthen the nation’s medicine supply chain. I look forward to working alongside this exceptional team to scale operations and deliver reliable, high-quality medicines for patients across the United States.”



Von Rohr’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment as the United States continues investments in national preparedness and readiness through Phlow’s Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Reserve (SAPIR) program, while industry partners increasingly seek reliable U.S.-based development and manufacturing capabilities to improve supply chain resilience.



About Phlow Corp.

Phlow, a B Corporation™, helps brilliant minds bring medicines to life through advanced development and manufacturing in America. Focused on innovations in drug substance development, Phlow supports government and private industry customers to create innovative approaches with scientific expertise, world-class manufacturing, and tech-enabled processes that propel the industry forward to a new standard as we create the future of how medicines are made. As a modern contract development and manufacturing provider, we measure our impact by increasing speed to market, reducing waste, and offering an environmentally friendly approach to manufacturing medicines that lead to healthy, resilient communities. For more, visit phlow-usa.com.