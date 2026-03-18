HF Sinclair Corporation Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises HF Sinclair Corporation, (“HF" or the "Company") (NYSE:DINO) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/hf-sinclair-corporation/. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

HF Sinclair’s stock price plummeted by as much as 14.4% during intraday trading on February 18, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction followed a pair of disclosures released that same day, starting with the announcement that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer would be taking a "voluntary leave of absence" from his leadership role. Simultaneously, HF Sinclair revealed in its earnings press release that the Board's Audit Committee had begun "assessing certain matters relating to the Company’s disclosure processes." The combination of an abrupt leadership vacuum and a formal internal investigation into how the firm reports information to the public triggered an immediate loss of shareholder confidence. Investors reacted with significant volatility to the potential for underlying governance or reporting issues, leading to a rapid erosion of the Company's market value throughout the trading session.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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