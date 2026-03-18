M SPLIT CORP. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

 | Source: M Split Corp. M Split Corp.

TORONTO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable April 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2026.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details

Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B)$0.03125
Record Date:March 31, 2026
Payable Date:April 10, 2026


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372Local: 416-304-4443www.m-split.cominfo@quadravest.com



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