M SPLIT CORP. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

TORONTO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable April 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2026.
M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.
Distribution Details
|Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B)
|$0.03125
|Record Date:
|March 31, 2026
|Payable Date:
|April 10, 2026
|Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
|Local: 416-304-4443
|www.m-split.com
|info@quadravest.com