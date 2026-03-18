Paragonix Reaches 1,000 KidneyVault System Cases, Setting a New Standard in Kidney Transport

WALTHAM, Mass., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paragonix Technologies , a pioneer in organ transplant technologies and services, today announced the completion of the 1,000th clinical case using the FDA-cleared KidneyVault ® Portable Renal Perfusion System . The milestone case was performed in partnership with Donor Network of Arizona (DNA), marking a significant achievement in the ongoing effort to improve the safety, efficiency, and reliability of donor kidney preservation.

Designed to modernize kidney preservation and transport, the KidneyVault System features self-regulated hypothermic perfusion that automatically stabilizes preservation while delivering real-time perfusion data insights throughout transit. Reaching 1,000 cases reflects the rapid adoption of the platform by organ procurement organizations (OPOs) and transplant programs seeking to elevate preservation standards.

“We are proud to be part of this milestone and to support innovations that strengthen the donation and transplantation process. Technology like the KidneyVault System streamlines our workflows while strengthening how we protect the gift of donation,” said Nathan Fine, Manager of Organ Utilization at DNA. “By reducing logistical burden and maintaining consistent perfusion during transport, we can deliver organs with greater confidence and help prevent avoidable discard — ultimately creating more transplant opportunities for patients waiting for a lifesaving procedure.”

In modern kidney transplant, hypothermic machine perfusion remains the benchmark for preservation, with the proven clinical benefits of reducing delayed graft function1 and improving graft survival2. The KidneyVault System reimagines this therapy for mobility, delivering a purpose-built platform engineered for commercial air travel and transport without compromise. Its fully portable design reduces logistical burdens while enabling uninterrupted perfusion and giving transplant teams live access to critical data through an intuitive, digital dashboard, ensuring visibility throughout every stage of the journey.

Paragonix has worked closely with OPO partners across the country to bring advanced preservation tools into routine clinical use, helping teams manage logistics, reduce risk, and maintain stable organ conditions during transport.

“Reaching 1,000 cases using the KidneyVault System is a testament to the collaboration between OPOs, transplant centers, and the Paragonix team,” said Lisa Anderson, PhD, President of Paragonix Technologies. “We designed the KidneyVault Portable Renal Perfusion System to address real-world challenges in kidney preservation, and this milestone reflects the collective commitment of the transplant community to continuous innovation in patient care. We are honored to partner with the community of organ procurement organizations, clinicians, and transplant centers who align in our mission to advance the field of transplantation.”

For more information about Paragonix Technologies, please visit www.paragonix.com .

About Paragonix Technologies

Paragonix Technologies, a Getinge company, is redefining how donor organs are protected and delivered, setting a new standard of care for transplantation worldwide. Built on the belief that every donated organ deserves the highest level of precision and respect, Paragonix partners with transplant centers and OPOs to improve outcomes through clinically proven preservation technologies and expert, hands-on procurement support.

Our nationwide transplant services provide 24/7 access to surgical recovery teams, logistics coordination, and clinical excellence — streamlining the recovery process and expanding access to life-saving organs. Combined with real-time digital monitoring, transparent data sharing, and the world’s largest preservation-focused clinical registries, Paragonix aims to deliver every possible advantage to healthcare providers and patients alike.

For more information, visit www.paragonix.com .

Connect with us on LinkedIn: Paragonix Technologies

Follow us on Twitter: @ParagonixSherpa

Like Us on Facebook: Paragonix SherpaPak

About Donor Network of Arizona

Donor Network of Arizona (DNA) fulfills the lifesaving and life-healing mission of organ and tissue donation as the state’s federally designated organ procurement organization. Our work is made possible by the generosity of Arizona donors and their families. As also an eye and tissue recovering agency, DNA collaborates with health care and community partners to facilitate the gift of life. DNA is a vital link to transplantation and encourages Arizonans to sign up to be donors at DonateLifeAZ.org. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram:@DonateLifeAZ

Arizonans can join the DonateLifeAZ Registry as organ and tissue donors when they apply for or renew a driver’s license or state ID at an ADOT MVD or select authorized third-party office. They can also register online anytime at DonateLifeAZ.org.



