Sprout Social Named #1 Social Listening Product in G2’s 2026 Spring Reports, Achieving 59 Top Rankings Overall

Sprout earned the #1 spot in 59 of G2’s 2026 Winter Reports, including the Grid ® Report for Social Media Listening Tools, Social Customer Service and the Enterprise Grid ® Report for Social Media Analytics.

Report for Social Media Listening Tools, Social Customer Service and the Enterprise Grid Report for Social Media Analytics. The company received 198 leader badges across all business segments and regions.

CHICAGO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced a sweep of honors in G2 ’s 2026 Winter Reports, earning 198 leader badges across all business segments—from small business to enterprise—and spanning every global region.

Sprout Social ranked #1 in 59 individual G2 reports, including the Grid® Report for Social Media Listening Tools, the Enterprise Grid® Report for Social Media Analytics and the Grid® Report for Social Customer Service. Driven by verified customer reviews, these rankings demonstrate the increasing strategic value and impact of Sprout’s platform for brands navigating the evolving social landscape.

Social media has become an immediate and rich source of market and customer insight. This recognition comes as Sprout Social advances social intelligence and AI innovations that help brands move from reactive listening to predictive decision-making. By turning social data into forward-looking intelligence through tools such as Sprout AI and its proprietary AI agent Trellis, Sprout enables organizations to anticipate change, strengthen customer trust and drive sustained growth.

“Social media is increasingly central to how organizations understand markets, customers and culture, and the industry is moving toward AI-driven approaches to make sense of that volume and complexity,” said Scott Morris, chief marketing officer at Sprout Social. “We are proud to be recognized by G2, which reflects both our consistency in the market and the growing role of social as a vital business tool. Social intelligence is helping organizations move from reactive engagement to predictive insight, using social data to better understand their customers, the market and what comes next.”

Sprout Social earned its place on these lists because of customer feedback, including:

“Sprout Social is among the best tools out there in this space: It's a mature, full-featured social media management platform that excels in analytics, governance, team workflows and cross-platform publishing. It truly offers a robust enterprise-grade experience.”

“Sprout Social offers AI-driven insights that act like a mini strategy consultant, providing valuable guidance for identifying customer pain points.”

“Sprout is an indispensable tool for any modern social media marketing team. Its content management, scheduling, and reporting capabilities are all excellent, and the influencer marketing platform stands out as the best in the industry.”

“Sprout Social has become an essential part of our marketing toolkit. The reporting features are especially strong—clear, customizable, and easy to share with stakeholders. We also rely heavily on the listening tools, which help us stay ahead of conversations and understand our audience more deeply.”

For more information about Sprout Social and its award-winning platform, visit www.sproutsocial.com.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software, built on the belief that All Business is Social℠. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of tens of thousands of brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com.

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Contact

Media:

Kaitlyn Gronek

Email: pr@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (773) 904-9674

Investors:

Lexi Johnson

Email: lexi.johnson@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (312) 528-9166