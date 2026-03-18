DIVIDEND SELECT 15 CORP. Declares Monthly Dividend

 | Source: Dividend Select 15 Corp. Dividend Select 15 Corp.

TORONTO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06350 per Equity share. The distribution is payable April 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as of March 31, 2026.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on March 31, 2026 will receive a dividend of $0.06350 per share based on the VWAP of $7.62 payable on April 10, 2026. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $11.63 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

Bank of MontrealGreat West Lifeco Inc.TELUS Corporation
BCE Inc.Loblaw Companies LimitedThe Bank of Nova Scotia
CIBCNational Bank of CanadaThe Toronto-Dominion Bank
Cenovus Energy Inc.Ovintiv Inc.Thomson Reuters Corporation
Enbridge Inc.Power Corporation of CanadaTMX Group Inc.
 Royal Bank of CanadaTransAlta Corporation
 Sun Life Financial Inc.TC Energy Corporation


Distribution Details

Equity Share (DS)$0.06350
Record Date:March 31, 2026
Payable Date:April 10, 2026


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372Local: 416-304-4443dividendselect15.cominfo@quadravest.com



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